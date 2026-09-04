French football legend Thierry Henry has sent a clear message to Liverpool over how to get the best out of new star Bradley Barcola. Give the player freedom to exploit his pace and dribbling, he insists, and that will be the decisive factor.

Liverpool paid 145 million euros to sign the France international, who put pen to paper on a deal running until 2031. It ranks as the second most expensive transfer in the club's history.

Speaking to Sky Sports, in comments reported by France's "Foot Mercato", Henry said the real key lies in giving Barcola the conditions to show off his greatest strengths.

He explained: "With Barcola, the key is knowing how to use him. Can you create one-on-one situations for him? And can you also involve him in counter-attacks? Because he has incredible pace."

Defensive duties could blunt the Frenchman's attacking impact, and Henry warned Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola against them. He added: "Should he defend more than he attacks? That could be counter-productive for him."

The former France star believes Barcola can make a big difference in the Premier League. Give him space to exploit his pace, burst forward in transition and go one-on-one with defenders, and the impact will follow.

Henry did flag one area the player still needs to develop. "I think Barcola needs to improve his ability to finish off attacks," he said. "And if he succeeds in that, many teams will struggle to stop him."

Jamie Carragher, also in the studio, praised Barcola's ability to bring a special touch to the Premier League. He raised some questions, though, about the overall balance of the Liverpool line-up.

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