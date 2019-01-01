Henderson wants Mane to continue fantastic form as Liverpool clash with Salzburg

The Reds captain has praised the outstanding form of the Senegal international and has urged him not to relent on his performances

midfielder Jordan Henderson has urged his teammate Sadio Mane to continue his impressive form as they take on Red Bull Salzburg in Tuesday’s game.

The 27-year-old has been a consistent performer for Jurgen Klopp’s men since his arrival at Anfield in 2016 and played a key role as the Reds nicked their first elite European title in 14 years last season.

Mane, who finished fourth in the 2019 Ballon d'Or voting, has 13 goals and seven assists in 21 appearances across all competitions this term.

With the Reds set to tackle Salzburg at the Red Bull Arena, Henderson hopes the international will again live up to expectation.

“Amazing [to play along with Mane], of course, not only Sadio but every other player. We’ve got so much talent in the squad and Sadio has been outstanding for a long period of time now,” Henderson told the club’s website.

“He just needs to continue in that form. He is a fantastic person off the pitch, works really hard and dedicates his life to football.

“It’s great to see him doing as well as he can. We just want to see him continue in that form and keep doing what he’s been doing for a long period of time now.”

Liverpool top Group E with 10 points from five games and a draw against Jesse Marsch’s side will ensure their progress to the knockout stage of the tournament.