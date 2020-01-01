Hegazi: Bilic explains Egyptian’s West Bromwich Albion absence

Having missed their last two games, the Baggies boss revealed why the 29-year-old centre-back has been out of action

Slaven Bilic has explained why Ahmed Hegazi missed out on West Bromwich Albion’s League Cup game against Harrogate Town on Wednesday.

The international was an unused substitute as the Baggies bowed 3-0 to in Sunday’s Premier League encounter.

Against the League Two outfit, he was expected to feature after the manager’s decision to rest ’s Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley. Nevertheless, he was not listed for action as the Hawthorns club cruised to a 3-0 victory.

Bilic disclosed that the 29-year-old suffered a hamstring injury during training, thus, was unavailable for selection against Simon Weaver’s side – while hoping the injury is a "smaller one".

“Hegazi was on the bench on Sunday,” Bilic told Birmingham Mail.

“He came in on Monday, the guys who didn’t play against Leicester had training.

“He did his hamstring in training, that’s the reason why he wasn’t involved tonight.

“Hamstrings…Monday or even yesterday they didn’t know how big it is. It shouldn’t be big, he didn’t do it in a sprint or anything like that. Hopefully, it’s a smaller one.”

Last season, the African featured in 16 Championship games with one goal to his credit as he battled with injuries in ’s return to the English top-flight.

The former man will be examined by the club’s medical staff in the coming days to know the extent of the damage.

With this development, he is expected to miss Saturday’s game at Goodison Park, where Bilic’s men would be hoping to get their first win of the 2020-21 campaign against Carlo Ancelotti’s men.