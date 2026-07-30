Al-Ittihad wrapped up their overseas training camp in the Spanish city of Marbella in the worst possible fashion, part of their build-up to the 2026-2027 season.

The Saudi side played two friendlies on Thursday, facing Spanish outfits Real Mallorca and Malaga in their final tests at the Marbella camp before flying back to Jeddah.

German head coach Jens Wissing handed the reserves a start in the first match against Real Mallorca on Thursday morning. It ended in a 2-4 defeat.

Young Argentine Mateo Borel opened the scoring in the 15th minute, with Adnan Al-Bishri adding the second in the 75th.

Things looked brighter in the second match against Malaga, where Wissing leaned on most of his first-choice players.

Al-Ittihad struck first through Dutch winger Steven Bergwijn in the fourth minute, before Nigerian George Ilenikhena doubled the lead in the 33rd.

Two goals to the good at the break, they saw it slip away. Malaga hit back after the interval, Adrian Nino and Joaquin Munoz scoring in the 54th and 58th minutes to level things up at 2-2.

All told, Al-Ittihad closed out the overseas camp with two wins, beating South Africa's Orlando Pirates 3-2 and Spain's Las Palmas 2-1, followed by the 2-4 loss to Real Mallorca and the 2-2 draw with Malaga.

The "Tigers" head back to Jeddah in the coming hours to begin the third and final phase of their pre-season.

First up in the new season is an official clash with UAE club Al-Jazira in the AFC Champions League Elite qualifying play-off on 11 August.