Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
Xabi AlonsoGetty Images
Christian Guinin

Translated by

Heavy criticism of Xabi Alonso: bizarre incident in Chelsea FC’s embarrassing friendly defeat

Club Friendlies
X. Alonso
Johor Darul Ta'zim vs Chelsea
Johor Darul Ta'zim
Chelsea

Chelsea are not getting on at all well in pre-season. Xabi Alonso is already under criticism, and on top of that a bizarre oddity occurs in a friendly.

Chelsea wrapped up their Asia tour, which included stops in Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Malaysia, with a 3-3 (1-1) draw against Malaysian top-flight side Johor Darul Ta'zim FC on Sunday afternoon (German time).

Arif Aiman put the rank outsiders ahead in the 14th minute before Chelsea striker Liam Delap levelled from the penalty spot shortly before half-time (42).

Delap converted another penalty in the second half (62), but Johor Darul Ta'zim hit back through a quickfire double from Oscar Arribas (65) and Bergson (86) to restore their lead. A late own goal by defender Antonio Cristian for 3-3 at least spared the London side total embarrassment.

Bizarrely, the two teams had agreed beforehand to hold a penalty shootout if the score was level after 90 minutes, but the Malaysian club simply left the pitch after the final whistle. In the end, there was no head-to-head duel from the spot.

Xabi AlonsoGetty Images

Chelsea only take two wins from five friendlies

That 3-3 draw was the latest unconvincing display from the Blues in their preparations for the new season. In previous friendlies against Tottenham Hotspur (1-2), the West Sidney Wanderers (6-4), Juventus Turin (0-1) and AC Milan (3-0), Chelsea had picked up two wins and two defeats.

Club Friendlies
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
Real Sociedad crest
Real Sociedad
RSO
Liga Super
Johor Darul Ta'zim crest
Johor Darul Ta'zim
JDT
Kuching City crest
Kuching City
KUC

New coach Alonso is already under fire. "Alon-so bad. Alonso facing a sleepless night after his B team play miserably against an outsider," was the headline in tabloid newspaper The Sun. The Daily Mail wrote: "Chelsea's pre-season friendly turns into a farce."

Alonso's team now have one final test next Saturday (15 August) against Real Sociedad before the new Premier League season starts a week later. The Blues open away at Fulham.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google