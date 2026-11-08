Bayern Munich confirmed the extent of veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer's injury on Sunday.

In a statement on their official website, the club said: "The team will miss the services of Manuel Neuer in the coming period after he suffered a partial tendon tear in his right foot during the 2-1 away win over Mainz on Saturday, as confirmed by the examination carried out by Bayern Munich's medical staff."

Neuer limped off against Mainz shortly before the break, unable to see out the game after picking up the injury.

Top of the Bundesliga on 21 points, Bayern lead the way after the first nine rounds.