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Chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen and president Herbert Hainer confirmed at the annual general meeting that Bayern Munich did not know about Jamal Musiala's neurological dysfunction when he signed his lucrative contract extension in 2025.

"You can assume that was not the case," said Dreesen. He denied feeling misled by Musiala or his advisers during the negotiations, even with hindsight. "No, not at all," Dreesen replied. Hainer added that Bayern "do not assume at all that it was known beforehand". That suggests the attacking player, now 23, had experienced no problems up to that point and did not know about his condition himself.

Musiala was at the peak of his powers and among the world's most promising players when he signed a contract in February 2025 running until 2030, with an annual salary of €25 million. Injuries and health problems have since prevented him from coming close to justifying that sum.

Musiala broke his fibula in summer 2025 and spent months on the sidelines. Various health problems troubled him after his return. In summer 2026, he collapsed on the pitch during two friendlies, then made his neurological dysfunction public. Sporting director Max Eberl stressed at the time that they had known about these problems "throughout the whole of last season". That means since July 2025 at the latest, five months after the extension.

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Bayern bosses' statements look like a campaign

Most recently, a torn muscle fibre kept Musiala out for two months. Just as he neared a comeback, honorary president Uli Hoeneß and Dreesen questioned whether he would ever regain his best form. They also said they would need to discuss his lucrative contract if those fears proved justified.

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Musiala returned to the pitch in Friday evening's 1-1 draw against 1. FC Köln. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge then fuelled the debate with even stronger words than Hoeneß and Dreesen had used. The succession of increasingly forceful comments from the bosses looked like a campaign and raised questions about what was really behind it .

Dreesen and Hainer seek to ease tensions at the annual general meeting

Other highly paid, injury-prone players such as Alphonso Davies and Serge Gnabry have not faced this kind of criticism in the past. Why Musiala, then? "Because Jamal was, of course, an outstanding player," said Dreesen. "Because we particularly want him to get back to the level he was at when we extended his contract. Perhaps that is also an expression of that. But it has nothing to do with wanting to put pressure on him. That would make no sense at all."

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Dreesen said the dysfunction is "fortunately treatable", but added: "But, of course, there is hardly any experience of it in elite sport. That has to be said clearly, too." Dreesen and Hainer sought to ease tensions at the annual general meeting . Hainer curtly closed down a member's criticism of the bosses' treatment of Musiala. The two powerful club patrons, meanwhile, were absent: Hoeneß because of flu, Rummenigge because of a private appointment.