Xavi Hernández looked back with satisfaction on his debut as Netherlands head coach, telling Jeroen Stekelenburg of NOS afterwards that his side deserved their equaliser after pushing Germany back in the second half.

"In the first half we were nervous, the second half was how we wanted to play," Xavi began. "We showed character, ambition, intensity... We took the initiative. Of course this is only the beginning, but there are many things from the second half that I am very satisfied with."

Ruben van Bommel's sublime assist and Cody Gakpo's finish ensured the Netherlands did not leave empty-handed. Virgil van Dijk had already said it would give the side a huge boost in confidence, and Xavi agreed.

"That really leaves me with a good feeling. We deserved more in the end. But we created chances, applied pressure. Unfortunately we lost some duels, but we were superior in the second half."

He then took a moment to praise the Netherlands midfield, with Joey Veerman his standout performer. "In the first half Tijjani (Reijnders, ed.) was the free man. In the second half it was mainly Joey (Veerman, ed.) who played very well."

"I like stylists who do not lose the ball quickly, who understand the game," the head coach continued. Veerman seems to fit that profile perfectly. "But I am also very fond of Quinten, he wins duels. It is a very different profile. So I am very satisfied," Xavi concluded.