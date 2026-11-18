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The former Germany international expects more discipline in the national team under Nagelsmann's successor.

Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeneß (74) is confident new Germany coach Jürgen Klopp (59) will get the national team back on track. The 1974 World Cup winner also took another dig at Klopp's predecessor, former Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann (39).

Speaking to Sport Bild about the disastrous World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico under Nagelsmann and the rebuild begun by Klopp, Hoeneß said: “I don’t think there will be another family outing with wives and children under Jürgen. I think he will restore discipline and order.”

Hoeneß was referring to conditions at Germany's World Cup base in Winston Salem, in the US state of North Carolina, last summer . They became a major talking point after the tournament . Before Germany's embarrassing round-of-32 exit to Paraguay, the camp had hosted, among other things, so-called “Family Days” when players' families could visit. Pundits saw those visits as a possible source of distraction and a lack of focus. Nagelsmann faced even greater criticism when it emerged that he had cycled to a training session with his wife Lena and that his mother had stayed at the World Cup base.

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The DFB and Nagelsmann parted ways shortly after the tournament. Klopp succeeded him and signed a contract running until 2030. Hoeneß, who had publicly criticised Nagelsmann several times before the World Cup , does not expect a repeat of what happened in Winston Salem under Klopp. He said Klopp is “hungry himself. But I don’t expect him to wave a magic wand and for everything to happen quickly. We have to give him time.”

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Yet the former Mainz, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool coach has made a promising start . Klopp used his first international break to experiment with an oversized 44-player squad. Germany then produced strong performances in their final two Nations League group games: a 3-1 win against Serbia in Belgrade was followed by a dazzling 5-0 demolition of arch-rivals the Netherlands in Berlin on Monday evening .

Uli Hoeneß also rates Per Mertesacker highly

Germany have reached the Nations League quarter-finals as group winners and will face either Spain, Norway or Belgium. The draw takes place at midday on Friday, with the last-eight ties set for spring 2027.

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Hoeneß also hopes Per Mertesacker (42) will bring change and fresh impetus to the DFB. The World Cup winner in Rio takes over as managing director of sport in January. From 2018 until summer 2026, he successfully ran English champions Arsenal's youth academy. Hoeneß said he expected “a lot of things in youth development to improve now”.