Luis Henrique, the lawyer of Jorge Jesus, has launched a scathing attack on Cristiano Ronaldo, amid the raging crisis between the Portugal captain and his coach, which has cast a shadow over the footballing scene in the country.

Stinging criticism followed, with Henrique arguing that the Al Nassr star's behaviour and his obsession with certain numbers have begun to damage how the public views everything he has produced across his career.

Jesus's lawyer said, in comments reviewed bythe Tribuna website: "Cristiano Ronaldo, with his actions, his conduct and his obsession with certain numbers, is achieving something no opponent has managed to achieve, which is ruining our ability to remember all the good things he has given us."

He added: "He is increasingly surrounding himself with people who tell him what he wants to hear, and moving further and further away from those who tell him what he needs to hear."

The lawyer signed off that part of his attack with a line built to sting: "This is the fate of gods and tyrants. They end up alone on Mount Olympus, surrounded by mirrors."

Ronaldo's conduct was only half of it. Henrique also explained why he stopped writing for the newspaper "Record", pointing to the Portugal captain's large stake in "Medialivre", the company that owns the paper.

He said: "Given the clash between Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus, and therefore between him and me, it would not be right, indeed it would be shameful, for me to continue cooperating with a company he owns and to be paid by it. There is no intellectual independence without financial independence."

He continued: "Those who express their opinions about power should not be dependent on the power they criticise. I prefer to be free of that constraint, so that nobody thinks they are able to impose any consequences on me."

His final word on the matter: "Freedom that is only exercised when it costs nothing is called opportunism, and I have never written out of opportunism."

The row between Ronaldo and Jesus started during the most recent international break. The Portugal captain objected to the way his coach handled him against Norway in the UEFA Nations League.

By Ronaldo's account, the pair had agreed to manage his involvement because of his physical condition. Instead, the coach asked him to warm up in the second half and never sent him on, which Ronaldo considered a breach of their agreement.

Things then escalated. Ronaldo left the national team camp before the meeting with Denmark and accused Jesus of failing to keep his promise, while stressing he would accept any punishment handed down.

Once he had gone, the Portuguese Football Federation opened disciplinary proceedings and announced his provisional suspension.







