Simone Inzaghi is under fire. The Italian, now in charge of Al-Hilal, has drawn fierce criticism after a shock defeat to Qatar's Al-Shamal in the AFC Champions League Elite.

Al-Shamal beat Al-Hilal 3-1 the day before yesterday, Tuesday, at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al-Khor, in the third round of the league phase of the Asian tournament.

Saudi media figure Abdullah Falatah tore into Inzaghi's handling of the game, pinning the defeat squarely on the manager and the tactical calls he made.

Speaking to the "Thmanyah" channels that broadcast the Saudi Roshn League, Falatah said: "I have retracted the claim that money is everything after what I saw from Al-Hilal. Sometimes you have the money, but then your coach comes along and ruins that money for you."

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He explained: "Money is not everything. There has to be a coach who knows how to manage this money. The team has players worth a billion (riyals), and then he (Inzaghi) comes along and puts all the key players on the bench."

His criticism went further. "He (Inzaghi) considered Al-Shamal a newly established side, even though they competed for the Qatari league last season and have distinguished players, chief among them Riyad Mahrez," he added.

He noted: "It is true that this is not the end of the road, and it is not the final match of the tournament, but Al-Hilal have their pride, and it is not right for them to surrender in that manner and to sit all the key players off the pitch."

And he did not let up. "Inzaghi played with second-string players, all of whom are far from the atmosphere of matches, and he came up with a bizarre recipe for defeat. He bears responsibility for that loss without the slightest doubt," he continued.

His verdict was damning. "It is any coach's right to carry out rotation, but what happened is not rotation. This is recklessness, sabotage of the team, and a lack of respect for the opposing side, and so Inzaghi thoroughly deserved the defeat," he concluded.

Inzaghi did indeed go into the Al-Shamal match with only three of his key players: full-backs Mutaib Al-Harbi and Theo Hernandez, and midfielder Mohamed Kanno. Substitutes filled out the rest of the line-up.