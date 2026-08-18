Initial talks are already said to be under way, although nothing is concrete yet. Nkunku is still under contract at AC Milan until 2030, but coach Ruben Amorim recently sidelined him and the club are expected to move him on this summer. Both a loan and a permanent transfer are possible in theory. Leipzig are said to be one of several clubs interested in the 28-year-old striker from France. Newcastle United have also been mentioned recently, among others.

Nkunku joined Leipzig from his youth club Paris Saint-Germain in 2019 for €19.5 million and made his breakthrough there. With RB, he won the DFB Cup twice and finished as the Bundesliga's top scorer in 2023. Overall, he registered 70 goals and 56 assists in 172 competitive appearances.

He then moved to Chelsea in 2023 for €60 million, but failed to live up to expectations, also because of recurring injury problems. In 2025, he moved on to Milan for €37 million. Last season, he managed eight goals and three assists in 35 appearances across all competitions.

RB Leipzig are also reportedly pursuing Said El Mala

Leipzig are determined to add another high-profile attacking reinforcement this summer. Fisnik Asllani of Hoffenheim had been regarded as the preferred solution. However, his already negotiated transfer fell through because the 24-year-old did not pass the medical.

Right now, Leipzig have two classic centre-forwards in Conrad Harder and Romulo. Antonio Nusa, Johan Bakayoko, Suleman Sani, Tidiam Gomis and Ayodele Thomas are available on the wings.

As well as Nkunku, Leipzig are also reportedly trying to sign Said El Mala. After his move to Borussia Dortmund collapsed, RB are allegedly planning an offer worth a total of €60 million for the 19-year-old left winger from Cologne.