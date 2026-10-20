Vangelis Pavlidis did not take a straight path to the top. Now an established centre-forward at a huge club like Benfica Lisbon and one of Europe's best goalscorers, he had to take a few detours along the way. Those setbacks help explain the Greek's rise, which is now said to have attracted the interest of both the mighty FC Barcelona and struggling Tottenham Hotspur.

"He wouldn't have made the step up in Bochum," Thomas Reis, currently head coach of Turkish top club Trabzonspor and formerly Pavlidis' coach in VfL's under-19s, told 90PLUS some time ago. Pavlidis knew early on that he wanted to make something of himself in football. He also understood, even at a young age, that he would have to make sacrifices and do more than everyone else.

"Goals are a matter of hard work. Scoring goals is not something you can take for granted. Every extra session helps you become more precise. You have to practise, practise, practise," said the future Benfica star, who was already working towards his dream of becoming a professional as a teenager. Shortly after his 16th birthday, he left his home city of Thessaloniki, where he had played for the small club Bebides 2000, and moved to Germany. "The beginning was hard," Pavlidis told 90PLUS, recalling the start of his Bochum adventure in 2015.

Vangelis Pavlidis settled in quickly at Bochum

A different country, an unfamiliar language and more intense football all tested him. Pavlidis adapted quickly, though, and caught the eye with 11 goal contributions, six goals and five assists, in nine matches for VfL Bochum's under-17s in 2014/15. He stepped up to the under-19s just as smoothly. Despite belonging to the younger age group, he became a regular under Reis, scored goals and made his professional debut in the 2. Bundesliga in May 2016 at 17.

Among Bochum's most promising youngsters, Pavlidis made his first start for the second-division side while still in his second year with the under-19s. But the problem Reis identified stood in his way. VfL had withdrawn their reserve team in 2015 and did not reintroduce it until 2024. Pavlidis was too old for the under-19s and had no prospect of regular first-team appearances. He needed somewhere to play.

When did Vangelis Pavlidis play for Borussia Dortmund?

Borussia Dortmund offered a route forward, helped by their proximity to Bochum and a familiar face. Jan Siewert, Pavlidis' under-19 coach at Bochum in his second year at that level, had taken charge of Dortmund's reserve team in the summer of 2017. He knew and rated the striker highly, and brought him to Borussia's under-23s on loan at the start of 2018.

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At first, the move worked. Pavlidis became a regular, gained valuable playing time and scored four goals in his first seven Regionalliga matches. The following season proved tougher, with the arrival in his story of a player now associated with €250 million: Alexander Isak.

Isak had joined Borussia Dortmund in 2017 as a highly rated 17-year-old but never made the breakthrough there. He played extensively for the reserve team in the first half of 2018/19 simply to get games. Siewert might have preferred to keep relying on Pavlidis, but Isak moved ahead of him. Pavlidis increasingly came off the bench for only a few minutes, if he played at all, and lost his rhythm. In January 2019, shortly before Siewert left Borussia Dortmund II for Huddersfield, Pavlidis left Dortmund too.

Rather than return to Bochum, he went out on loan again. This time he moved to the Netherlands, confident he could play top-flight football at Willem II. The plan worked, even though Isak followed him into the Eredivisie. The current Liverpool star, for whom clubs have paid transfer fees totalling almost €250 million (€246.1 million, to be precise) and who alone cost the Reds a hefty €145 million in 2025, joined Willem II on loan exactly one week after Pavlidis.

Vangelis Pavlidis and Alexander Isak made waves together at Willem II

Unlike at Dortmund, Willem II found room for both strikers to flourish. They formed an attacking partnership that worked superbly in the Eredivisie, sometimes playing as a front two and sometimes with one moving out to the wing. Pavlidis also impressed when he came off the bench.

His performances earned him a permanent move after Isak left for Real Sociedad six months later. Willem II paid Bochum a modest €250,000 for Pavlidis in the summer of 2019. A good seven years later, the Greece international is worth many times that amount and has a €100 million release clause at Benfica.

That rise began in Tilburg. Pavlidis became indispensable at centre-forward in his first full season at Willem II, and his goals played a major part in the club finishing fifth in 2020, their best placing since they finished runners-up in 1999.

Vangelis Pavlidis and his goal reminiscent of Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Goals kept coming in 2020/21, drawing the attention of more ambitious clubs. Pavlidis then finished the season with a flourish. On the final matchday in May 2021, the former Bochum player scored in a 2-1 win against Fortuna Sittard with an effort reminiscent of Zlatan Ibrahimovic's legendary solo goal for Ajax against NAC Breda in 2004.

With his back to goal 25 metres out, Pavlidis received the ball, shook off his marker and turned. He then made three more Sittard players look foolish before finishing with a casual chip from five metres. A few months later, the goal earned him a nomination for the FIFA Puskas Award, which honours the best goal scored anywhere in the world that year.

Then 22, the out-and-out striker joined AZ Alkmaar for a €2.5 million fee in the summer of 2021. He continued to develop, gained international experience and finished as the Eredivisie's top scorer in 2024 with 29 goals. "He has this immense willingness to keep improving, and that is what makes him so successful now. I definitely believe he can make the move to one of the top five leagues," his mentor Siewert said of Pavlidis in spring 2024, when ambitious Bundesliga clubs and, above all, Premier League clubs were reportedly courting him.

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Instead of moving to one of the top five leagues, Pavlidis joined Benfica in the summer of 2024. The world-famous club usually guarantees him Champions League football, giving the man from Thessaloniki the chance to prove himself in Europe's premier club competition. He took it quickly, scoring seven Champions League goals in 2024/25.

Vangelis Pavlidis: Courted by FC Barcelona after hat-trick?

Against AS Monaco, Pavlidis scored the only goal in the first leg, then registered a goal and an assist in the 3-3 second leg. His contributions were central to Benfica coming through the play-off round and earning a last-16 meeting with FC Barcelona. The Portuguese side lost that tie, but Barcelona may remember their spectacular 5-4 win over Benfica in the league phase a few weeks earlier more vividly. Pavlidis scored three goals against the Spanish giants in that match.

Barcelona reportedly considered Pavlidis last summer. The Catalans apparently saw him as an alternative at centre-forward after their efforts to sign their preferred candidate, Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid), appeared unlikely to succeed.

Signing him would have been another matter. Pavlidis is under contract in Lisbon until 2029, his €100 million release clause is steep and Benfica had no plans to let one of their most important players leave during the last transfer window. The situation may yet change. According to A Bola , struggling Spurs, once again stuck near the bottom of the table, have identified Pavlidis as their top transfer target for the winter. The Greek has scored 15 goals in 15 competitive matches, while Spurs' faltering attack has managed six goals in seven league games.

At 27, Pavlidis is only just entering his prime and still has time to reach one of the world's five best leagues. His journey across Europe began in Bochum at 16.