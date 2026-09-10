He tried to grab my backside: Haaland accuses a player of harassment

Erling Haaland accused a Porto player of "harassing him" during Manchester City's 2-0 win last Tuesday in the first matchday of the Champions League group stage.

The Norway striker, who scored both of City's goals, clashed with Porto's Pablo Rosario at the Dragão Stadium. Both players picked up a yellow card.

According to British newspaper "Telegraph", Haaland claimed after the match that the Porto defender had tried to grab his backside during their clash.

Speaking to Norwegian television, Haaland said: "I was really eager to score a hat-trick, and he (Rosario) seemed very keen to stop me from achieving it. It was a bit interesting. You'll see a picture of him grabbing my backside. It will be interesting to see that picture."

Haaland and Rosario clashed in the second half, following a verbal altercation between the players and the coaching staff in the tunnel at the interval. As the players headed to the dressing rooms, Porto officials followed the referee into the tunnel, furious with Manchester City's reserve goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli.

UEFA's disciplinary body will now assess the incident and weigh up the reports submitted by match delegate Stephanie Frappart and referee Szymon Marciniak. Either party could face a financial fine if an exchange of punches during the clash is proven.

Haaland's first goal against Porto was his third header in four matches since he cut his long hair. He revealed he had also been practising headers in the back garden of his home with his father Alf-Inge, the former Manchester City midfielder.

"Over the years, I've worked a lot on improving my headers," Haaland added. "I've developed them significantly and they've become a strong point in my performance. I think a lot of that comes down to experience. In fact, two days ago I was practising headers with my father in the garden."

He signed off: "I don't know anything about rest. I have no idea. It's not easy to get any rest in this business. During the international break, we play four matches in ten or eleven days, so it's not easy. But you have to try to find a few days here and there to give your mind some rest. It's not easy, but you just have to try."

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