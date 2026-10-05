Only 10 days ago, the Portuguese coach issued a clear warning on the podcast "Bet It Drives" about players taking part in questionable leisure activities. Mourinho made it clear: "Unfortunately, a footballer cannot ride a bike. Even if he does it behind the club's back. I don't care about his contract, I pay attention to how seriously the player takes his work. If you fall, you can miss three games or - even worse - break a leg. Or maybe you only have a bruise, but that bruise stops you from being in top form."

Mbappe, of all people, ignored that plea with the video he posted on Sunday afternoon. Mourinho is regarded as a stickler for discipline and has never shied away from taking on big names. During his first spell at the Bernabeu, he clashed with senior figures and, among others, demoted club icon Iker Casillas.

How many goals has Kylian Mbappe scored so far for Real Madrid in the 2026/27 season?

Spain's media have also reacted with disbelief to the forward's move. Journalist Antonio Romero gave a pointed verdict on Cadena SER: "Mbappe enjoys being Real Madrid's star striker, but he also believes he can do whatever he wants. Someone should tell him: This is not Mbappe FC, this is Real Madrid."

As for the sporting side, it remains unclear how things will develop for Mbappe. The forward made a strong start to the new 2026/27 season with eight goals in his first eight competitive matches, but suffered "only" a strain to the posterior capsule of his left knee joint in France's 1-0 win in the Nations League match in Turkey and is likely to avoid an extended spell on the sidelines. Real have not communicated how long Mbappe will be out.