Wael Mohya's talent has been clear to football fans across Germany since last Friday at the latest. The 17-year-old led the faltering former giants Borussia Mönchengladbach to a 3-2 away win at VfB Stuttgart, securing their first victory in the seventh match of this Bundesliga season. But his qualities off the pitch set him apart just as much as his football.

"What is always a good sign: he is incredibly popular in the squad," Gladbach sporting director Rouven Schröder recently emphasised on Sport1-Doppelpass. Nobody at the club appears worried that the hype will go to his head. From the outside, it is easy to see why his team-mates like him: Moya's mischievous grin and endearingly absent-minded, easy-going manner sit alongside the self-confidence he needs in professional football and a genuine down-to-earth attitude.

"Wael has been brought up incredibly well, has a wonderful family home, a very calm environment," Schröder said. That support matters for a 17-year-old carrying the hopes of a club with Gladbach's stature while earning praise everywhere he turns. Mohya must stay grounded as he develops without buckling under the pressure. More than a few talents have failed on one count or the other.

His family look well placed to help him avoid both pitfalls. Asked by a fan on Gladbach's YouTube channel a few months ago who was better, him or his brother Rayan, Mohya could not stop laughing. Rayan is a good year and a half older and has played for Regionalliga club VfB Hilden since the summer. "If I tell the truth, I'll get in trouble with my mum," Mohya eventually said. He knows what he can do, but he knows that does not put him above everyone else.

Wael Mohya admired Raffael and Ronaldinho

Growing up near Borussia-Park, Mohya took up football with his brother Rayan and his dad before joining the Foals at seven. He admired Gladbach icon Raffael, who was working his magic for Borussia at the time, and Ronaldinho, despite being too young to have seen his glory days. "As a child, I was given a tablet for my birthday. I watched FC Barcelona highlights, including clips of Messi and Ronaldinho. His ball control fascinated me straight away," Mohya explained in an interview with kicker.

Born on 31 December 2008, Mohya was always the youngest in his age group. Sometimes he had to bridge significant age gaps in youth football and find ways to compete physically. That may help explain an extra quality in his game today: he does not always need the perfect dribble to get past an opponent.

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Take his outstanding assist for the goal that made it 2-1 against Stuttgart. Leo Sauer and Lorenz Assignon appeared to have stopped him in a one-against-two situation, but he kept going and somehow forced his way past them, coming close to the threshold for a foul. "Wael is 17 - you have to think about that. The way he dribbles forward here, the way he plays one-on-one, the way he set up the second goal," sporting director Schröder enthused afterwards to Sky. Mohya also scored Gladbach's important third goal in Stuttgart.

Five days earlier, Mohya had scored an impressive goal in the 2-1 defeat by Hoffenheim. At 17 years and 296 days, he became the fourth-youngest player in Bundesliga history to score in two consecutive matches. Borussia are still bottom of the table, but Mohya offers hope in a difficult season. He is already pushing to become a regular Bundesliga starter, with outstanding dribbling, close control, pace, creativity and the ability to use both feet.

Wael Mohya sets an example off the ball, too

"Creative, free, strong on the ball. Carefree, instinctive, quick to read a situation," is how Mohya describes himself. He prefers the left wing or a number 10 role in the left half-space, but also insists a good attacking player "should provide the attacking impetus in the team, but also do his share of defensive work and put in the yards tracking back. Everyone likes playing with the ball, me included, but playing without the ball is just as important."

Mohya is already putting those words into practice. "It wasn't just his assist and his goal that were indescribably good. He did an incredible amount, and tactically he really behaved very, very well. He tracked back and helped close down the centre," Gladbach coach Alexander Blessin said after the win in Stuttgart. "I don't normally like to single anyone out, but that was top, top, top."

Gladbach's commitment over the past few years to giving homegrown talents a first-team chance has helped Mohya. Given his recent progress, everyone at the club will be relieved he is still there. Not long ago, his future looked far from certain.

Gladbach nearly lost Wael Mohya before his first senior appearance

In early summer 2025, Gladbach risked losing the then 16-year-old before his senior debut. They had failed to extend Mohya's contract, which was due to expire at the time, and media reports suggested he could leave Borussia. Several other Bundesliga clubs, most notably Eintracht Frankfurt, were said to be trying to lure him away. Ajax Amsterdam were apparently interested too.

Mohya had just caught the eye in the decisive stages of the German U17 championship. In early June 2025, he stole the show from a certain Lennart Karl in the semi-final against FC Bayern. Karl travelled to the Club World Cup with the record champions' stars shortly afterwards. Gladbach's U17s beat Karl and Co. 3-1, with Mohya scoring twice. A week later, he added a goal and an assist in the 3-1 final victory over RB Leipzig, sending the hype into overdrive.

Just under a month later, Gladbach announced that Mohya had "decided, despite numerous other offers, to continue along the path we have laid out for him at Borussia". Still 16, he extended his contract through to 2028. The prospect of an immediate chance with the senior side proved crucial, even though he was only entering his first year at U19 level.

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His breakthrough might have come earlier, but Mohya suffered a partial tear of the medial collateral ligament in his knee during a pre-season friendly against FC Valencia in the summer of 2025. The injury sidelined him for weeks. "That wasn't easy. It was my first game in a full Borussia-Park, everyone's attention was on our club's 125th anniversary, and then an injury like that happens. But ultimately I accepted the situation quickly and immediately looked forward again," Mohya explained.

Wael Mohya is the youngest debutant in Gladbach's history

After working his way back through the U19s, Mohya made his senior debut at the end of October 2025 in the DFB Cup match against Karlsruher SC (3-1). At 16 years, nine months and 27 days, he became the youngest debutant in Gladbach's club history. "We had to keep an eye on the time and the law protecting minors. If it had gone to extra time, it would have been difficult," joked Gladbach's coach at the time, Eugen Polanski, an important supporter of Mohya's. "I'm a believer in gaining experience. Whether he's 16, 17 or 18 - performance is what counts. The boy is good, he is very professional. He is one of the first to arrive and one of the last to leave," Polanski added.

A year on, Mohya has made further strides. In early March in Munich, he scored his first Bundesliga goal shortly after coming on, grabbing Borussia's consolation goal in a 4-1 defeat away to Bayern. Around nine months after the U17 semi-final, he also met Lennart Karl again. "After the game in Munich, we actually chatted a bit about how quickly everything can happen. And swapped shirts too," Mohya revealed.

Years earlier, Mohya had played alongside Karl, who was also born in 2008, in Germany's U16 national team. The Bayern jewel's rise was quicker for a time and has now brought him four senior international appearances. New Germany coach Jürgen Klopp handed nine players their DFB debuts in his first training camp in charge, so Mohya is likely to be on his radar too. The Gladbach player's ability on the ball, pressing and counter-pressing would suit Klopp's style of play.

Will Wael Mohya play for Germany or Morocco in future?

Whether Mohya wants to play for Germany remains open. The teenager has worn the DFB shirt throughout his youth career so far and made his Germany U21s debut at the end of September. But his Moroccan roots mean he could still choose the North African country. "Everything is still open," he reiterated in the summer. "I'm taking my time over a decision."

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Speaking to kicker in March, Mohya confirmed that the Moroccan football federation had already contacted him. They would love to persuade him to switch national teams and make him a figurehead for the 2030 World Cup, which Morocco will host jointly with Spain and Portugal. The DFB have been warned and will surely work to keep one of their most promising talents.

At Mönchengladbach, meanwhile, they know Mohya will leave to take the next step in his career sooner or later. Sky recently reported that FC Bayern are keeping a close eye on him. Fellow German top clubs Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen are also watching, according to the report.

Bayern, however, have already gained a small head start, according to Bild. Board member for sport Max Eberl and sporting director Christoph Freund are said to have asked people close to Mohya about the exact state of his Gladbach contract and how they might arrange a move. If Bayern make a serious move, Bild says they would have "a good chance".

A winter departure looks unlikely, but next summer could be different. According to Sky, Gladbach must stay up for Mohya to remain, while the club's future sporting prospects will also matter.

To avoid being forced into a sale as early as 2027, Gladbach want to extend Mohya's contract beyond 2028. According to Bild, talks have already taken place, with a proposal to double his salary to two million euros including bonuses.

Negotiations reflect the care of Mohya's level-headed entourage, who want to involve him as little as possible. As sporting director Schröder recently stressed on Sport1-Doppelpass, Mohya feels "completely at home" at Borussia. Schröder is realistic about what comes next: "He won't play for Borussia Mönchengladbach his whole life."