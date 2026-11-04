Paris Saint-Germain produced a superb display on Villarreal's turf on Tuesday evening in the UEFA Champions League (6-0), and a day later the European media bowed before the superiority of Luis Enrique's side, which crushed the Yellow Submarine in front of their own fans.

No team had ever scored four goals this quickly in the history of the Champions League, according to France's "RMC" network. Just as they had at the start of their campaign, PSG left a strong impression.

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Facing a terrified and disorganised opponent, the two-time European champions wrapped up the match in under 17 minutes. João Neves, Désiré Doué and Senny Mayulu scored, before Fabián Ruiz added a brace and 17-year-old David Boly joined the celebration. It was enough to dazzle the European press.

"Paris Saint-Germain shatters La Cerámica", ran the headline in "Marca", a nod to Villarreal's stronghold, before the paper compared the French side to the boxing legend: "In the purest Mike Tyson style. Coming out of the corner against a terrified opponent whose legs are trembling. A blow, then another, and another, down to the ground and it was over".

The Spanish newspaper went on: "No football match has ever resembled the fight of the legendary American boxer to this degree. Paris Saint-Germain crushed Villarreal in the blink of an eye, while the hosts were begging for mercy with every attack".

"Paris Saint-Germain, a tyrant", declared "AS", which praised the Parisian fireworks while pointing to Villarreal's worrying weaknesses.

As the Madrid newspaper put it: "A real earthquake turned La Cerámica to dust in just 17 minutes and 35 seconds. The sound of the net with every Paris Saint-Germain goal was a harsh blow to the pride of Villarreal's fans".

Over in Catalonia, "Mundo Deportivo" highlighted the strength shown by Vitinha's team-mates: "Paris Saint-Germain crushed a panic-stricken Villarreal thanks to an irresistible start to the match, confirming that it is the biggest favourite to defend its title".

"What a masterpiece from Fabián Ruiz!"

In England, the "BBC" summed up the scene: "Paris Saint-Germain continues its dazzling run in the Champions League".

The broadcaster noted that "some Spanish fans left the stadium even before the 20th minute".

"La Gazzetta dello Sport" also congratulated Fabián Ruiz, named man of the match, on his brace, singling out his second goal for special praise. The paper pointed out that the Spanish midfielder, the 2026 world champion, had played for Napoli before his move to Paris.

The Italian newspaper said: "What a masterpiece from Fabián Ruiz! The former Napoli midfielder shines in a match against Villarreal by scoring a superb brace".

Portugal's "A Bola" bowed before Paris Saint-Germain too, praising the performance of João Neves and Vitinha, "who excelled in humiliating Villarreal", under the eyes of their national team coach Jorge Jesus, who watched from the stands.