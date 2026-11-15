"He showed signs of anxiety": Bernardo Silva left out of Portugal camp

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Portugal have suffered a fresh blow following their heavy defeat to Denmark, at a time when they are preparing to play their final group-stage match in the UEFA Nations League, amid forced changes to their squad ahead of the clash with Wales, which carries great importance in determining who tops the group.

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Bernardo Silva will miss Portugal's upcoming match against Wales, the Portuguese Football Federation has announced, after he suffered an injury in the 1-4 defeat to Denmark. He has left the national team's camp following an assessment of his condition by the specialist medical staff, as confirmed by the newspaper Record.

Portugal's new captain had scored his side's only goal against Denmark. He takes no further part, though, after medical tests ruled him unfit to continue. The federation confirmed his withdrawal alongside Rúben Dias and João Palhinha.

Three players, three different reasons. The federation explained that Dias and Palhinha both hit the maximum number of yellow cards, ruling them out of the Wales clash under the competition's regulations.

Read also: "Ronaldo did not deserve this": global reactions to Portugal's "humiliation"

Silva, the statement added, underwent a medical assessment by the federation's health and performance department before being deemed unfit. The decision followed to release him from the national team for the rest of this international break, with no detail given on the nature of his injury.

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Worrying signs had emerged after the Denmark game. Silva stayed out on the pitch running alone, and photographers caught him with what appeared to be signs of discomfort. He had only come on in the 79th minute for Bruno Fernandes, before his injury was later confirmed.

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Next matches WAL UEFA Nations League A 14:45 POR

With the trio absent, Jorge Jesus must press on with just 24 players. Losing three of his squad to injury and suspension is a heavy blow ahead of the group's decisive fixture.

Portugal face Wales next Tuesday in Cardiff, the sixth and final round of Group Four in League A of the UEFA Nations League. A single point is all they need to finish top of the group.

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Topping the group carries real weight ahead of the quarter-final draw on 20 November. Claim the point against Wales and Portugal secure a spot among the seeds.

The Portugal-Denmark match had opened with a tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo, following the announcement of his international retirement. The players walked out in shirts bearing his name and the number "7", and the fans held up a banner reading "Thank you, captain". Then the visitors spoiled the party, humiliating the hosts.

Read also: Portugal's downfall is the secret: Morocco confirms its global standing