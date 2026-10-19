"He seized my island without compensation": Brazil star calls on police against presidential candidate

Brazilian star Richarlison has found himself in an unexpected crisis. A huge investment away from the pitch has turned into a dispute that threatens to cost the Tottenham striker millions, and he has now called for police intervention in a case stirring widespread controversy in Brazil, not least because his opponent is Brazilian presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro.

According to a report published by The Sun newspaper, Richarlison has accused Brazilian senator Flavio Bolsonaro, the presidential candidate and son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, of seizing his private island without paying a thing. He wants the police to open an investigation.

The Brazilian bought the island, off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, between 2020 and 2021. He spent around 10 million Brazilian reais on it and recovered nothing from his investment.

Richarlison said in a video clip he posted for his followers: "I did not want to sell the island to him, and that is why they exploited the situation in court. We were finalising the ownership papers for the island, and they said the matter could take months or even years to resolve."

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He added: "Flavio Bolsonaro and this man Weller Tomas went there, and within 24 hours they seized the island. Here the justice system failed. As far as I know, they took the island without spending a single penny. I spent around 10 million reais there and got nothing."

The striker has called on the police to investigate the case and reveal the fate of the money he invested in the island. He also urged his followers to demand that Flavio Bolsonaro explain what happened.

Bolsonaro's response

Bolsonaro, for his part, denied the accusations and branded them "fake news" in a comment he posted on a video by Brazilian influencer and singer Juliette, who was criticising the political practices of the right-wing candidate.

Richarlison's reply was simple. "And what about my island?" he asked. The debate has since become a case gripping Brazilian public opinion amid a tense presidential race, ahead of the run-off scheduled for 25 October, according to the British newspaper.

The timing is cruel. Richarlison is going through a difficult spell at Tottenham after falling out of manager Roberto De Zerbi's plans, left out of the team's Premier League squad and playing with the under-21 side.