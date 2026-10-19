He reveals the secret behind his insistence that he is "the best player in the world"

France's Kylian Mbappé has been crowned with the "Onze d'Or" award, handed out by French magazine "Onze Mondial" after a vote by its readers. The Real Madrid striker collected 48.2% of the votes, finishing well clear of Portugal's João Neves on 11.9%, with Georgia's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia third on 10.8% and Spain's Lamine Yamal fourth on 9.7%.

Mbappé sat down with the magazine after receiving the award to reflect on the milestones of a career now stretching beyond a decade at the highest level. He touched on his view of success, the criticism he faces and the roots of his self-belief, stressing that what he values most is not the goals or the titles, but his unbroken enjoyment of the game.

The striker, who joins a list of winners that includes Diego Maradona, Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo, said: "I think we also played to make the fans happy. Knowing that you were able to enjoy yourself more than anyone else is always satisfying."

Asked to rate his career so far, Mbappé handed himself a perfect 10 out of 10. The value of the journey, he explained, does not rest on achievements alone. It takes in the hard moments too.

He added: "I give it a 10, because a career is lived in all its details, in the good moments and the bad ones alike. The first thing I remember is not the goals I scored or the titles I won, but that throughout these 10 or 11 years I have never been bored. I did not treat what I was living through as something ordinary, but always lived it in all its details."

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Why do some people not like you?

Criticism used to cut deeper. Mbappé admitted it affected him far more early in his career, before he learned to make sense of the mixed reactions he provoked.

He said: "When you are younger, you wonder why there are people who don't like you, and why you don't do things that would make them like you. You don't understand it well, and you can't distance yourself enough from the matter to see it from a different perspective."

He continued: "Now, I have acquired this perspective, and I understand that there are people who don't try to analyse things, but simply act in this way. The most important thing is to be true to your values, and along the journey you make mistakes, you can't avoid them all, and you have to accept the possibility of failure."

Mbappé responds sarcastically to the image of the perfect player

The Frenchman also rejected any notion that he is a player who never slips up, leaning on his sense of humour before insisting his media appearances do not tell the full story of who he is.

He said sarcastically: "Those who think I'm perfect don't watch television," before adding: "I have proven time and again that I can be wrong, and that doesn't bother me. I think that's a good thing."

Television alone, Mbappé argued, cannot reveal the real man behind the player. He added: "No one really knows you through television, and that's why some analyses are sometimes completely detached from reality."

Why does Mbappé insist he is the best in the world?

His recent claim to be the best player in the world drew plenty of noise, and he addressed it head on. For Mbappé, that self-belief is tied to his mentality and his hunger to win, not an attempt to stir up controversy.

Mbappé said: "I know the history and culture of my country, and so I know what comments of this kind can provoke. When I say it, it's because I believe in it, and because it motivates me."

He added: "To achieve great things, you can't enter the competition believing that others are capable of performing better than you. That means you are restricting yourself and placing a barrier in front of yourself. That is my mentality."

I have lived the life I always wanted

Is he happy? Mbappé did not hesitate. He is living the dream he carried since childhood, despite every challenge and upheaval his career has thrown at him.

He said: "Of course, I am a happy man. I have lived the life I always wanted. I always wanted to become a footballer, and certainly, it requires adapting to circumstances, and there are unexpected events, but I achieved my dream. What more could you ask for?"

He continued: "In life, you have to be happy with what you have, and I am very happy with what I have. I hope I can hold on to it."

Looking back, Mbappé recalled how he saw football as a boy. The professional game changed that understanding, yet he fought to protect the one thing that drew him to it in the first place: the sheer joy of playing.

He said: "Of course I don't have the same vision I had when I was a child, and fortunately so, because if I had kept it I would be extremely naive."

What he has never surrendered, he insisted, is "the joy and passion for playing". For all the challenges and the uglier sides of the football world, none of it has stripped that feeling away.

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