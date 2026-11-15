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France's match against visitors Turkey, this Sunday evening in the UEFA Nations League, saw the substitution of Les Bleus' goalkeeper Mike Maignan after the first half of the encounter.

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The website "Foot Mercato" said: "Bad news for the France national team. Mike Maignan did not return to the pitch for the second half of the France versus Turkey match on Sunday evening." It added: "The Milan goalkeeper was replaced in the second half by Guillaume Restes, who thereby earned his second international cap, a month after his first appearance with the France national team against Belgium (4-1)."

The report continued: "According to the latest reports, Mike Maignan suffered a thigh injury following a collision with a Turkish player. The former Lille player is expected to undergo medical examinations in the coming hours."

Maignan had been outstanding in the first half, keeping Turkey at bay with a string of smart saves.

Mbappé returns to France

France got a major lift with Kylian Mbappé back in the fold tonight. He rejoined group training two days before the decisive clash against Turkey, a game that will settle who qualifies for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations League.

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The Real Madrid star took part in France's evening session at the Matmut Atlantique stadium in Bordeaux, the standout moment in Les Bleus' build-up to the eagerly awaited encounter.

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Back working alongside his team-mates, the French striker showed a clear improvement in his physical condition after a spell of pain in the hamstring that forced him to miss the clash against Italy at the San Siro on Thursday.

Zidane, after Friday's 3-1 defeat, backed his decision to call on Mbappé for the next match. Resting him against Italy, he explained, had always been part of the plan.

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"I hope he will be ready on Sunday," Zidane told the press conference when asked about the Real Madrid star's fitness. "That was the plan, as he was supposed to get rest because he was suffering from some pain, while keeping open the possibility of him playing."

Getting the captain back matters enormously here. France felt his absence badly against Italy at the San Siro on Friday, the two-time world champion missing from an attack that misfired.

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France have reached a decisive stage of their UEFA Nations League campaign. The loss to Italy threw their Group One calculations in League A into disarray and ended the unbeaten run new coach Zinedine Zidane had carried since taking charge of Les Bleus last July.

Zidane's start with France drew huge attention. One of the biggest names in the history of French football, he took over from Didier Deschamps amid hopes of returning the national team to the winners' podiums, with a squad blending experienced players and young talent at his disposal.