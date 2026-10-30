He plays in every position: Flick prepares to call on the reserve team's joker against Alaves

Guillem Victor was the big surprise in Barcelona's training session yesterday, Thursday, catching the eye of coach Hansi Flick with his abilities as injuries bite into the Catalan side's defence ahead of Saturday's La Liga clash with Alaves.

He is no longer merely the brother of Pau Victor, the former Barcelona striker. Guillem has become a full-back with his own identity and an ambition to reach the first team.

With Xavi Espart out for seven weeks and Eric Garcia and Jules Kounde not ready, Flick turned to the reserve team. The move hands the 19-year-old a fresh chance to show what he can do.

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Those close to Guillem Victor confirm that he "has boldness and a very strong personality. He is not the type of player who complains if the coach does not play him, but rather overcomes difficulties", according to the Catalan newspaper "Sport".

Another star from the class of 2007

He joined the La Masia academy aged ten and climbed the ranks steadily thanks to his competitive streak and his ability to fill multiple positions. He started out as a defensive midfielder before shifting to full-back.

During one season with the second youth team, Guillem played at right-back and left-back, centre-back, defensive midfielder and even second striker. That versatility says plenty about him.

The youngster belongs to the class of 2007, a group that also features Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi, Marc Bernal and Xavi Espart, along with full-back Landry Farre. This generation gives Barcelona a cluster of promising talents at the back.

Reserve team coach Juliano Belletti trusts him completely. Guillem has started every match bar the first, and Landry Farre's switch to the left also helped cement him at right-back.

Flick values the way Guillem handles the ball and drifts into inside positions, along with his boldness in building up play. Those qualities suit the German coach's style perfectly.

People who follow him daily on and off the pitch say: "When he needs to focus on football, he does so 100%, but he also knows how to detach himself from the atmosphere of the game, and spends time with his friends. He manages it well".

His constant progress and his versatility are edging Guillem Victor closer to his dream of breaking into Barcelona's first team. Saturday against Alaves could be the chance to prove himself in front of Flick.