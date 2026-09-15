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Noun, feminine (joking, ironic) gesture, behaviour or idea (escapade), typical of the footballer Antonio Cassano

If footballer Antonio Cassano is ever forgotten, unlikely as that seems, he can at least take comfort from the fact his name made it into the Italian language. Since 2008, cassanata has appeared as a neologism in Italy's most important dictionary, Trecani.

Antonio Cassano produced a remarkable number of cassanate during his career. Like the time he decided it was a good idea to imitate coach Fabio Capello in public after once again being left unused at Real Madrid.

Then there was the bet with Ronaldo Fenomeno over which of them could eat the most croissants. Cassano only ended up with the nickname "El Gordito" because Ronaldo had long since been known as "El Gordo" at Real. The Italian could unquestionably eat more sweets, he put on 12 kilos in his first seven months at Real Madrid. Even by Cassano's standards, that was too much. He played worse at Real than at any of his many other clubs, and after only 18 months and four goals, his time with Los Blancos was over.

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The strangest Galactico at Real Madrid

Cassano went down in history as surely the strangest signing of the Galacticos era, even ahead of Thomas Gravesen. While the Dane simply had no place in that star-studded side in footballing terms, Cassano was a complete misfit in character. Even now, it is hard not to wonder what Florentino Perez was thinking with this final signing of his first spell in charge at Real.

At 23, Cassano was still unquestionably one of the greatest talents of his generation and arrived in Madrid with a respectable return of 52 goals and nine assists in 161 games for Roma. But over the previous four and a half years in the Italian capital, he had fallen out with virtually everyone at Roma who had any say.

Captain Francesco Totti, who had found a footballing kindred spirit in the young dribbler, taken him into his family like a little brother and let him live with him, was no longer speaking to him by then. Cassano had accused Totti and his parents of stealing a cheque from him and made a huge scene. Even Totti's argument that he earned far more than Cassano and there was simply no sensible reason why he, of all people, would steal from his friend failed to bring the hothead to his senses.

Later, Cassano found the missing cheque in his car. It had simply slipped out of his trouser pocket, but by then it was too late.

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"I followed no rule and took pleasure in it": Antonio Cassano at Real Madrid

After the departure of their last title-winning coach in Rome and Cassano mentor Fabio Capello, Roma went through four coaches in the 2004/2005 season. Cassano was responsible for at least one resignation: Rudi Völler walked out in September 2006 after only 26 days in the job, above all exasperated by the escapades of the temperamental striker. Cassano had got into a fight on the pitch in the first league game against Fiorentina and been sent off. When Völler wanted to speak to him, he simply walked away. Cassano complained in public about the record fine of 100,000 euros just as much as he did about the coach.

Völler left Rome, but things did not improve much under the other coaches either. In his final half-season at Roma, Luciano Spalletti left Cassano out of the squad 11 times in Serie A for disciplinary reasons. Even so, Roma president at the time Rosella Sensi offered him a new contract, but on conditions too heavily based on performance. Cassano responded by insulting Sensi in public.

His career seemed over before it had really begun. No big club in Serie A had even the slightest interest any more in Cassano, who was sometimes Fantantonio, but far too often simply seemed completely mad.

Then Real and Perez arrived, paid a fee of 5.5 million euros and almost doubled his salary. And Antonio Cassano? Did “everything to ruin everything. I followed no rule and took pleasure in it,” as he says looking back. Indeed, apart from his eating and other orgies, Cassano claims to have had sex with 600 women before his wedding, and says he had the most encounters in those 18 months in Madrid while carrying 12 kilos of excess weight, he is remembered at Real, if at all, perhaps only for the impossible fur jacket he wore when he appeared at the Bernabeu in January 2006.

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Why is Antonio Cassano a rebel?

What separates Cassano from so many very talented but difficult footballers who attract scandal, and what makes him a true rebel, is that for all the nonsense he has produced, he is also self-critical and reflective. He gives in to his cassanate fully aware of what he is doing, knows when he has gone too far and, after a certain amount of time, can apologise to the people he has fallen out with. It also helps that he does not take himself too seriously and can laugh at himself. He can drive you to despair, but he is almost impossible not to find entertaining and likeable.

Take Totti. The pair did not speak for five years, but today they are friends again. Capello too, the coach who first backed him at Roma and then at Real, forgave more than anyone else and was repeatedly disappointed, yet now speaks about him with great respect.

Cassano wasted his talent like hardly any other professional. He could not accept authority and tore down everything he had built with his backside. But he did it with almost admirable consistency. And he still had a great career.

People like to put Cassano's lack of discipline, his inability to deal with authority or trust friends, down to his difficult childhood. Antonio Cassano grew up in Bari Vecchia, the poorest district of the southern Italian city in the 1980s and early 1990s. Bari Vecchia has smartened itself up in recent years. The streets of the old town are clean, and the narrow houses and cellars have been renovated.

Where tourists now wander through the narrow alleyways and watch the nonnas shaping orecchiette, the typical pasta of the port city, it was once a kind of no-go area, and every guidebook warned of pickpockets. This is where Antonio Cassano grew up. He played football in these alleys, and is said not to have played on grass for the first time until he was 13. Believe that or not, he always remained a child of the street. His father took no interest in him, his older half-brother broke into cigarette machines, cars and houses, and to this day spends more time in prison than out of it. Antonio claims to have repeated a year six times before eventually simply stopping going to school any more.

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Antonio Cassanto was the Lionel Messi before Messi

Cassano is convinced he too would have become a criminal if 18 December 1999 had gone differently. In that one moment, Antonio Cassano, the nobody kid from Bari Vecchia, became Fantantonio, El Pibe de Bari, modelled on El Pibe de Oro Diego Armando Maradona, the golden boy. People, and Cassano himself, would accept nothing less after that goal against Inter.

In his autobiography, written with journalist Pierluigi Pardo, he describes that wonder goal, that solo run in which he controlled the ball with his heel, nudged it on with his head, sent world champion Laurent Blanc and Christian Panucci the wrong way with a little shimmy and then scored from 11 metres, like this: "Perotta passes, 50 perfect metres, I take it with my heel, go past Blanc, who is sprinting back, play the ball between him and the crossing Panucci and send both of them straight to the bar. Finish into the near corner, then I see the stand coming ever closer. The celebration. I was born."

Anyone who lived that moment, in the stadium or in front of the television, must have felt that more had happened than just the unlikely and beautiful 88th-minute winner for little Bari to make it 2-1 against Inter Milan, scored by a 17-year-old. Even now, the footage on YouTube still makes the hairs stand up.

The solo run. The goal. The total ecstasy of the curva. The fans. The little blond boy among them, refusing to go back on to the pitch.

Antonio Cassano needed only one Serie A start to be mentioned in the same breath as Maradona, Baggio and Del Piero. He was seen as the Messi before Messi. "In my prime I was better than Roberto Baggio, Francesco Totti and Alessandro del Piero!" Yet he says he reached his prime "neither in my career nor in my life", Cassano recently claimed in his popular YouTube format Viva El Futbol.

Cassano better than Totti, del Piero, Baggio - and Cristiano Ronaldo?

"I was better!" Not: "I could have been better". He still has a slightly uneasy relationship with the Italian language and still prefers to speak the dialect of his home city. That often makes his words sound a little funnier, but no less grandiose. For example, when he insists, in all seriousness, that very few players in general have been more brilliant than him and very few have had a more complete skill set:

Lionel Messi, of course, his absolute GOAT.

Andres Iniesta and Zinedine Zidane, the midfield magicians.

Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and Neymar.

After that comes: “Cassano. I liked myself so much! I could shoot, I had a final pass that almost nobody had. I was physically strong. I was brilliant. I also performed at big clubs. And that despite the fact I never trained and was always five or six kilos overweight.”

This from a man who, across 18 years of his career, ended up with a Spanish league title with Real that he experienced from the stands, and a Scudetto as a protagonist with Milan, and who with the Azzurri stood out above all when he once again celebrated in his underwear, as after the Euro 2012 semi-final.

“In football, it's not just about winning titles. It's about the beauty of the game”

Yet it simply is not only about titles. In fact, surprisingly many great players who played with him agree. Francesco Totti, Ronaldo Fenomeno, Ronaldinho, Zlatan Ibrahimovic: none of them has ever questioned Cassano's enormous talent and extra class.

Only Jose Mourinho and Cristiano Ronaldo, both of whom Cassano considers massively overrated, have hit back. Ronaldo is said to have irritably sent him the list of his trophies once. Mourinho sneered at a press conference that at Inter Cassano had “not even won the 'Coppa della Lombardia'”. Cassano can only laugh about that.

“In football, it's not just about winning titles. It's about the beauty of the game,” is his mantra.

Nor is it as if he gave nothing to the beautiful game. At Bari, Roma and later Sampdoria Genoa, AC Milan and Parma, he offered far more than just a few good months. In his best spells, he made his team-mates better. Samp made an enormous leap in quality largely because of him and slipped back into mediocrity after him. Even if the endless quarrels and break-ups stood out most in the end, Cassano was one of Italy's defining and most popular footballers for almost two decades. And he is in a dictionary. That is something he really has over CR7.



