Who exactly is this 43-year-old Englishman? Asked at Saturday morning's press conference whether the extra attention brought pressure, Danks said: "If you see it as pressure, then of course it can become pressure. But for us as a coaching team, it's simply a matter of sticking to our routines and the way we work. After all, we've been doing that together for a long time now," He sounded as calm and composed as his boss.

Kompany cannot be in Freiburg. He collapsed at the training ground on Friday and has since undergone examinations at a Munich hospital. The Belgian's condition is stable, sporting director Max Eberl said on Saturday. Asked when Kompany might return, though, Eberl spoke of weeks.

"The feedback is very positive. He's stable, feels well and is getting a little better every day. Tests are still being carried out, but the signs are good," Danks told DAZN immediately before the Freiburg game.

Bayern have no concerns about the change on the bench from a sporting perspective. Eberl and his colleagues know how closely Kompany works with his coaching team, and Danks plays a key role. He oversees training games and set pieces, among other things, and often takes a substantial coaching role in training sessions. His calm, reliable and agreeable manner has also made him popular with the squad.

Aaron Danks has absorbed "the spirit of Vinnie" at Bayern Munich

"We have such a fantastic coaching staff. Vinnie is the head of it, but the success is based on the team. There's no thought of changing anything. They all have the spirit of Vinnie in them, and that's how we'll approach the next few weeks," Eberl stressed. Danks has already stood in for Kompany on a major stage.

In late April, the Englishman took charge on an even bigger occasion than Sunday afternoon in the Breisgau region. A suspension for yellow cards forced Kompany to watch the first leg of the Champions League semi-final at Paris Saint-Germain from the stands, leaving Danks on the touchline. From there, he watched one of the most spectacular Champions League matches of all time, as Bayern lost 5-4 at PSG.

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Praise followed for Danks's performance on the biggest stage. His coaching career began at just 15, when he left secondary school and travelled around his home city of Birmingham "with a bag of balls, bibs and a bus ticket", running sessions at schools and holiday camps.

Aaron Danks made a name for himself at the English Football Association

Later, he became a youth coach at Birmingham City. At 22, he moved to the West Bromwich Albion academy, where he spent eleven years. Danks also made a name for himself at the English Football Association as a possession coach for England's youth national teams. He held that role in 2017, when the Three Lions' under-20s became world champions.

Having worked with Jamal Musiala in England's under-21 team, Danks reunited with him at Bayern. His work at the FA clearly impressed Kompany too, who once called him "one of England's most talented coaches". In summer 2021, Kompany appointed Danks his assistant coach at RSC Anderlecht, but he left after only two months. Danks did not want to pass up the chance to become an assistant coach at Aston Villa back home in Birmingham.

Aaron Danks sometimes brings his son to Bayern Munich training

Danks stayed at Villa until October 2022. After another year and a half as an assistant at Middlesbrough, he reunited with Kompany in summer 2024. Since then, Danks has felt just as at home at Säbener Straße as his boss. Sometimes he even brings his son Coby to training sessions.

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During the week, the 16-year-old watched training the day before the big match against Arsenal (2-2) and made himself useful too. "My family still live in England, so I'm here in Munich on my own. During the school holidays, the family come over and I spend a bit of time with them. And then we like to invite Coby to stand by the side of the pitch and watch training," Danks told Bild. "He helps the kit staff, packs the equipment for us and collects the balls. It's just a nice little pleasure for him and for me as a father working abroad."

Has Aaron Danks been in contact with Vincent Kompany before Bayern's game in Freiburg?

Danks embodies the family spirit that has long distinguished Bayern, particularly under Kompany. He even looks after the cockatoo that FCB made off with from an upmarket Munich restaurant during their 2025 title celebrations. The bird has appeared at every title party since.

With the cockatoo in his arms, Danks has shown he can enjoy a party. On the touchline, his appearances in Kompany's place have shown his composure. Danks said he had "spoken briefly" with Kompany on Friday evening, but they did not discuss football or preparations for the game in Freiburg. "It was solely about finding out how he was doing health-wise. Everything to do with football is now in our hands, and we're working as a team to keep moving the club forward," Kompany's stand-in said.