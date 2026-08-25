The Egyptian Wrestling Federation has announced the disappearance of Ziad Haggag, a 19-year-old member of the youth wrestling national team, from the team delegation's place of residence in Slovakia, following the end of his participation in the World Championship, amid official moves to locate him and uncover the circumstances of the incident.

According to Al Arabiya, it all began as the national team prepared to head to training. The technical staff asked the players to accompany the team to the session, but Haggag told his teammates he would join them in a few minutes.

He never appeared. His phone was switched off, and it soon emerged that he had left the delegation's hotel on Sunday, with team officials unable to contact him or find out his whereabouts.

Ahmed Rashed, the federation's treasurer and head of the national team delegation in Slovakia, moved quickly once the disappearance came to light. He informed the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Egyptian embassy and the relevant authorities of the incident to begin the search for the player.

Circulating information indicated that the player's father, who resides in Asyut governorate, had visited his son at the Olympic Centre in Maadi before the delegation travelled. He signed an official declaration, authenticated at the real estate registry, under which he assumed legal responsibility for his son's return to Egypt.

The same reports suggest that the player's Schengen area entry visa allowed him to leave the delegation's headquarters. His current whereabouts remain unknown.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports is continuing its contacts with officials of the Egyptian Wrestling Federation, along with the relevant authorities, to verify the details of the incident and locate the player. It has also opened an investigation to establish the reasons for his disappearance and hold to account any official proven to have been negligent.