"He left a legacy and departed": Al-Ittihad announce Diaby's move to Bayer Leverkusen

Saudi club Al-Ittihad have confirmed the departure of French star Moussa Diaby, who joins Germany's Bayer Leverkusen in the current summer transfer window.

The club marked the exit with a video on their official "X" account, showcasing Diaby's finest moments in their colours. The title read: "He left a legacy and moved on".

Announcing the sale of the French winger to Bayer Leverkusen, the Saudi side thanked him for his time in their ranks.

Leverkusen, for their part, confirmed the signing. Diaby returns three years after leaving in 2023, when he made the move to England's Aston Villa.

The German club handed the winger the number 19 shirt for the new season. Diaby, meanwhile, sent a message to the fans: "I am home".

Previous press reports put the fee at no more than 30 million euros, with Diaby set to earn an annual salary of 6 million euros on a five-year deal.

His exit closes a two-year spell at Al-Ittihad. Since arriving from Aston Villa in the summer of 2024, Diaby helped the team lift the Roshn League and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup two seasons ago.

Last season brought a general dip in form across the squad, Diaby included, yet he still caught the eye of several European clubs. Inter Milan led the chase before Leverkusen won the race for his signature.

Back in Saudi Arabia, Al-Ittihad are already lining up a replacement. Japan's Ritsu Doan, the Eintracht Frankfurt winger, will join the team in the current summer transfer window.