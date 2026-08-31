For almost two months, Leon Goretzka had gone quiet. The last thing German fans saw from the midfielder before the summer break was a scene that sparked plenty of debate afterwards: at the end of June, Germany captain Joshua Kimmich was looking for penalty takers in the World Cup last-16 tie against Paraguay, with the shoot-out against the South Americans going into sudden death after five takers. "No, no, eight?" Kimmich asked left-back Nathaniel Brown, "or Leon, you?" he then added. Goretzka exhaled deeply once and then gave a very slight shake of the head.

Neither Brown nor Goretzka had to step up in the end, because Jonathan Tah blazed Germany's sixth penalty well over the bar and they were sensationally knocked out. Why did Tah have to take the first penalty of his career while an established player, a veteran, a leader like Goretzka turned away and shirked responsibility? That question occupied fans and pundits in the aftermath, and even a former world-class swimmer felt compelled to comment on the subject: "A player I am really very disappointed in on a human level," Franziska van Almsick said on the podcast Kerners 11 - and she meant Leon Goretzka.

Backlash only grew after the World Cup when supposed insiders reported in the media that the 31-year-old had been isolated within the Germany team at the tournament in North America and had withdrawn. Goretzka himself said nothing after that. His contract with Bayern Munich had expired at the end of June, and since then the midfielder had been busy searching for a new club. That search ended last week when he signed a two-year contract with Aston Villa, with the club holding the option to extend the arrangement by a further season.

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Aston Villa are coming off an extremely successful 2025/26 season: they finished fourth in the Premier League, ahead of Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham, three of England's "Big Six" clubs. That was not all. In the Europa League final they swept SC Freiburg aside with ease and secured their first international title in 44 years. It looked like the ideal platform to build on and keep developing the team steadily, but Aston Villa chose a very different path.

"Everyone knows that there is now something of a rebuild going on," Goretzka told the club's media at his unveiling, and in fact he was understating it: the Villans sold players for around €360 million and brought in new ones for around €216 million, taking the club's total transfer business to more than €500 million. That is a sum that would likely make even the top Bundesliga clubs sit up and take notice. "We have lost some strong players," said Goretzka, presumably referring to Morgan Rogers (€138 million to Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (€60 million to Arsenal), Youri Tielemans (€41 million to Manchester United) or goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez (€9 million to Chelsea).

Why are Aston Villa making a major overhaul this summer?

So far, the players Aston Villa have paid money for share one thing in common: not one of these six new arrivals is older than 25. Switzerland World Cup breakout star Johan Manzambi, for example, arrived from SC Freiburg for €60 million, while Goretzka's former Bayern Munich team-mate Nicolas Jackson cost €55.5 million.

Rejuvenating the squad was one of the aims that success coach Unai Emery now has to handle. Meeting the requirements of financial fair play was another, something Villa have managed with a current transfer surplus of €144 million.

Villa did not have to pay a transfer fee for Goretzka, and now the 31-year-old is supposed to become the player who leads the new young team in the centre. He is expected to generate fresh euphoria and a sense of new beginnings. The expectations of Goretzka are clear. "If you need an engine, trust a German," the Villans wrote on social media about the signing of Goretzka. In other words, Goretzka is supposed to be the new energiser, a driving force. That is quite an optimistic expectation for someone who most recently had only bit-part roles both at club level and in the national team.

"He has proved himself in the Champions League and is exactly what the club need in terms of experience and quality," former Villa chief Keith Wyness praised the Goretzka deal in Football Insider.

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Monday will bring the former Bayern star's first taste of the Premier League after 325 Bundesliga appearances, when champions Arsenal visit Villa Park at 9pm. Whether Goretzka is already in contention to start is for Emery to decide. What will matter to the Spaniard is that his new leader takes responsibility and guides his young team-mates, whether as a regular starter or from the bench.

How urgently the Villans are searching for stability and experience was clear from the start of the season, which went badly wrong with a 4-0 hammering at Brighton & Hove Albion. Either way, another ducking of responsibility from the former Bayern star would also disappoint fans and pundits in England.