Ethan Nwaneri can hardly complain about a lack of playing time. When Borussia Dortmund face FK Sabah in the Champions League on Tuesday evening, he is likely to surpass the minutes he played during his previous loan spell at Olympique Marseille. Another 17 minutes in Azerbaijan would take him to 412 for Dortmund, in just eight matches rather than eleven.

At Union Berlin, the 19-year-old almost lost the chance to add 62 minutes in a 0-0 draw. Just 14 seconds in, Nwaneri launched into a sideways tackle on former Dortmund player Tom Rothe. Four seconds later, Daniel Schlager showed him a red card. The referee had made a mistake and rightly changed it to yellow.

That reprieve was about the best news Nwaneri gave Dortmund in the capital on Saturday. A league suspension would have been another setback after an injury later ruled out Konstantinos Karetsas, who will be absent for Borussia Dortmund for some time.

On the ball in Köpenick, Nwaneri looked much as he has in several Dortmund appearances: heavily involved, with plenty of touches and flashes of danger, but little luck with his efforts, including those on goal. His only statistical contribution so far is the action credited as an assist before Albian Hajdari's own goal in the 3-2 win at Hoffenheim on his debut.

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Ethan Nwaneri still without a goal of his own for Dortmund

Fourteen goals in eight Bundesliga and Champions League matches are too few for Dortmund, just as Nwaneri's return is too little for an attacking player. "He just needs a bit of a breakthrough to break the deadlock with a goal," Lars Ricken said at the weekend.

Despite that, Dortmund's managing director of sport called Nwaneri's performances so far "good" and hopes he will soon become more effective: "We will need him and will therefore give him our full support – especially now, with Karetsas set to be out again."

A breakthrough has come close on several occasions for Nwaneri, who has received the third-most playing time among the new signings. In Stuttgart, he scored from a narrow offside position. Against Bremen, a whistle blown too early for a VAR review after an alleged foul by Waldemar Anton on Niclas Füllkrug denied him an overhead-kick goal. In the same match, Nwaneri created a clear first-half chance for Maximilian Beier with an impressive pass.

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Ethan Nwaneri is also a victim of Dortmund's predictable attacking play

Coming on against Bodö/Glimt (0-1), Nwaneri was one of four substitutes who helped Dortmund improve in the final half-hour. But he should have done more with an unmarked header in front of goal and an effort following a corner shortly before the end.

Around five weeks ago, coach Niko Kovac called the Arsenal loanee "very good technically". The 18-cap under-21 international has outstanding technique and ball control, but those qualities can only do so much when Dortmund play the pedestrian, predictable attacking football they have shown all too often under Kovac.

Too often, Borussia Dortmund rely on individual quality and solo efforts to break down deep blocks and tightly packed defences. They rarely put together structured, coordinated moves involving several team-mates. Stop Nwaneri in a one-on-one duel and Dortmund's attack quickly runs out of ideas.

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Ethan Nwaneri has yet to truly convince at Dortmund

With so much depending on individual duels, Dortmund put a great deal, perhaps too much, responsibility for their attacks on players such as Nwaneri. Those contests also expose his weaknesses. He has too often failed to make an impact one-on-one, lacked pace or fallen short of the necessary precision in his passing.

Nwaneri, like Karetsas, looks more comfortable in the right half-space and, above all, in the centre than out near the touchline. Moving into those areas from time to time has made him a little more direct. Dortmund's attacking structure, though, calls for play down the wing and crosses, particularly on the right.

Before the next international break in mid-November, Nwaneri will have more chances to show whether he can establish himself in that setup and end his goalless run. If his performances stay the same, the case for selecting him should weaken, particularly with Dortmund's future and the development of talent in mind.

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Will Mathis Albert become a threat to Ethan Nwaneri?

Kovac gave 17-year-old Mathis Albert 20 minutes in Berlin, his first appearance of this Bundesliga season. The coach's past decisions suggest that was not a signal to players such as Nwaneri. But in 112 senior minutes so far, Albert has shown that his courage, dribbling and pace can provide the moments Borussia Dortmund often lack.

"I am very, very happy with him. He will be very important for us in the coming weeks and months," Kovac said of Nwaneri in September. The Croatian will give him more chances to prove himself soon. When his prediction will come true remains open.

Ethan Nwaneri: his senior career at a glance