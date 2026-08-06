Los Blancos officially announced the signing of Diomande on Thursday afternoon. The Ivorian has signed a seven-year contract in Madrid until 2033. According to media reports, an initial fee of 125 million euros will go to Leipzig, with the total potentially rising to as much as 140 million euros including bonus payments.

That base fee alone makes Diomande, alongside Florian Wirtz (125 million euros from Leverkusen to Liverpool in 2025), the third most expensive departure in Bundesliga history. Only Jude Bellingham (127 million euros from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid in 2023) and Ousmane Dembele (148 million euros from Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona in 2017) cost more. For RB Leipzig, Diomande is now the most expensive sale in the club's history.

"It makes us proud that Yan has attracted major international attention through his strong performances at RB Leipzig. That shows the development young, hungry and highly developable players can make with us," said Marcel Schäfer, Leipzig's managing director for sport, about the transfer.

Yan Diomande is "incredibly grateful" to RB Leipzig

Diomande himself said he was "incredibly grateful" to RB. "The club and those responsible believed in me a year ago, even though at that point I had only played a few professional matches." For the then Spanish top-flight club CD Leganes, Diomande had made only ten appearances in 2025 before Leipzig were willing to pay 20 million euros for him last summer. Incidentally, Leganes will now also profit handsomely from Diomande's return to Spain and move to Real.





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"The move to Real Madrid is the fulfilment of a childhood dream for me," Diomande stressed, adding: "That makes me all the more grateful to those responsible at RB Leipzig for making this move possible for me despite my ongoing contract."

In recent weeks, it had become increasingly clear that the 19-year-old would leave Leipzig this summer. Liverpool, Manchester City and above all Paris Saint-Germain are also said to have been among the other top European clubs vying for Diomande.

Real Madrid snap up Yan Diomande

Leipzig are said to have recently rejected several offers worth around 100 million euros. Real have now made their move and put a little more on the table for their target, who is set to shine on the wing at the Bernabeu in future.





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By holding out for longer, RB had even risked trouble at the Saxony club. Diomande initially did not travel to the training camp in Austria, officially because of illness. He did join up a little later, only to leave again and head to Madrid.