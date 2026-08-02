



Borussia Mönchengladbach are preparing for the new Bundesliga season in Tegernsee. Missing from the camp is US international Giovanni Reyna, who has been given permission to hold talks with "another club".

Gladbach confirmed that in a statement. That club is understood to be Racing Strasbourg. Reyna, who scored the final goal in the 4-1 opening win over Paraguay at the 2026 World Cup in North America, now appears set to swap the Bundesliga for France.

Still only 23, the midfielder joined Borussia Dortmund's youth set-up in 2019 and made his Bundesliga debut a year later. "The boy is damn good. He could have signed for any club in the world, but in the end he chose Borussia Dortmund," Sebastian Geppert, recently appointed as Edin Terzic's assistant coach at Athletic Bilbao and previously a long-serving youth coach at BVB, was quoted as saying by Transfermarkt at the time.

By 2025, Reyna had made 105 senior appearances for BVB, but he never quite made the full breakthrough, partly because of numerous injuries. He spent the second half of 2024 on loan at Nottingham Forest and, after failing to re-establish himself at BVB, joined Borussia Mönchengladbach last summer for four million euros.

How many games did Giovanni Reyna play for Borussia Mönchengladbach?

At the Lower Rhine club, he made 19 Bundesliga appearances but did not complete the full 90 minutes in a single match.

Now he could get the chance of a fresh start in a new league.

Mönchengladbach are said to be willing to sell Reyna for a small transfer fee. At the French club, who finished eighth in last season's Ligue 1 campaign, Reyna would join a technically strong attack built around Paraguay international Julio Enciso, where he could certainly bring his strengths to bear.



