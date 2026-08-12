Erling Haaland hasn't forgotten what happened to him at the last World Cup. Norway crashed out to England in the quarter-finals, beaten 2-1 across the tournament staged in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

According to the newspaper "The Sun", Haaland mocked his new Manchester City teammate, Elliot Anderson, in a scathing reply to a fan on Instagram.

Manchester City spent £116 million to bring the 23-year-old England international to the Etihad and boost their chances of reclaiming the Premier League title.

New manager Enzo Maresca will be delighted with the big deal. One player might be less pleased, though: Haaland.

City's hopes of dethroning Arsenal and winning their first title since the 2023-2024 season rest on the goalscoring prowess of their star striker. Yet the 26-year-old still has an old score to settle with Anderson.

The Three Lions midfielder appears to have angered an entire nation after a flashpoint during this summer's World Cup.

With the quarter-final level at 1-1, Torbjorn Heggem pounced on a loose ball from a corner to put Norway ahead.

A Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review wiped the goal out, with the officials spotting Haaland pushing Anderson to the ground.

Plenty of fans thought Anderson went down softly. Others reckoned the midfielder put his hands on Haaland first, and Haaland himself described the decision as "weak".

Clearly the striker hasn't let it go, aiming a scathing dig at Anderson on Instagram.

Haaland posted on Instagram with the caption "Back to sunny Manchester!", and one fan commented: "Say hi to Anderson for me".

"The diver?" the Norwegian shot back without hesitation. His usual outspoken reaction had fans laughing, with one saying: "He hasn't forgotten that match against England", another adding: "He still doesn't follow him either", and a third writing: "Haaland is still angry".

Both players will begin working together in training after returning from their extended breaks, following their runs to the advanced stages of the World Cup.







