Leo Sauer is set to become a new attacking option, a player who once handed a DFB jewel a horror debut and in turn also had consequences for Joshua Kimmich.

Just under a year ago, it started: Julian Nagelsmann's big mission to follow up his words after the bitter Euros exit the previous summer with action and win the World Cup. As is well known, that ended in spectacular failure, and the start of qualifying already came with a bad omen: in the opener, on 4 September 2025, they slumped to a 2-0 defeat against Slovakia of historic proportions.

Germany's first away defeat in a World Cup qualifier in the DFB's 117-year history brought several complete failures. While established figures such as Antonio Rüdiger and Leon Goretzka disappointed across the board, it was Nnamdi Collins above all who endured a night to forget. He may never forget that evening in Bratislava. The now 22-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt player looked hopelessly overwhelmed at right-back, allowed one chance after another down his side and was also decisively involved in the 1-0, of all things in his first game for the senior national team.

By half-time, Nagelsmann had no choice but to take Collins off, and the press heavily criticised him afterwards. Since that horror debut, the natural centre-back has still not won another international cap, while Germany's almost traditional right-back debate flared up again.

That led to a clear consequence: after an experiment with a back five in the second qualifier against Northern Ireland, Nagelsmann reversed his decision to use Kimmich in the centre and once again moved him to the right side of defence. There was no way back. A measure that was still held against the national coach even after the embarrassing World Cup exit.

Still, Collins alone did not set the ball rolling. Leo Sauer, his extremely lively direct opponent, played his part too. The young Feyenoord Rotterdam left winger may not have registered a direct goal contribution, but he presented the overmatched debutant with unsolvable problems in almost every minute of the first half. He came out on top in almost every situation and on several occasions came close to getting himself on the scoresheet. His enormous pace, dribbling ability and one-against-one strengths now also look set to enrich the Bundesliga.

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Leo Sauer: VfB Stuttgart are set to beat Hoffenheim and Benfica to him

As Bild and Sky are both reporting, VfB Stuttgart, who have so far been fairly restrained in the transfer market, Dzenan Pejcinovic is also still expected to arrive, are on the verge of signing the now 20-year-old. Depending on the report, the fee being quoted is 12.5 to 15 million euros plus bonuses in the single-digit millions, which would go from the Neckar to the Dutch port city.

That signing would certainly count as a statement from the Swabians. In the race for Sauer, who at 1.84 metres also brings a certain physical presence, the 2025 cup winners are said to have beaten, among others, TSG Hoffenheim and Benfica.

According to information from Sky, Sauer's overall package particularly impressed coach Sebastian Hoeneß, which also serves as a warning to Stuttgart's current options on the left side of attack. On the left wing last season, it was primarily Chris Führich and Jamie Leweling, and at times Bilal El Khannouss, who were first choice.

El Khannouss, however, is reportedly already open to leaving Stuttgart again if a suitable offer arrives, even though the Moroccan was only signed permanently a few months ago. At the World Cup, however, the versatile attacking player put himself in the shop window for a move to a top club and is allegedly flirting with a lightning-quick departure.

VfB Stuttgart warned: Leo Sauer is returning from a serious injury

Last season, Sauer was regarded as an undisputed starter in Rotterdam before he first suffered a serious thigh injury at the start of the year and shortly afterwards a partial muscle tear, which means he has played only two competitive matches since mid-February. Before his enforced break, Sauer, who is now back in rehabilitation training, posted a respectable return of six goal contributions in 26 appearances for Feyenoord in the Eredivisie and Europa League. In the direct meeting with Stuttgart in the group stage at the start of November, he only came on late.

For Sauer, the move to Stuttgart is the chance to take the next steps in his development. With significantly greater competition and stronger opponents. Including Collins, who will presumably be desperate for revenge should the pair meet again on the pitch in a game between Frankfurt and Stuttgart.

IMAGO

VfB Stuttgart: previous pre-season friendly results

Date / time Friendly 19 July TSG Balingen 0:7 VfB Stuttgart 25 July / 3pm FSV Hollenbach 0:5 VfB Stuttgart 29 July / 7pm Kickers Offenbach vs. VfB Stuttgart 1 August / 3pm VfB Stuttgart vs. FC Paris 8 August / 5pm VfB Stuttgart vs. FC Everton







