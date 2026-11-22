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"GTA 6" has captured the attention of millions since it hit the shelves on 19 November this month, after a 13-year wait since the previous instalment. This time, however, the fever surrounding the new release spread to football dressing rooms, reaching a Manchester United player who could not resist his excitement until the early hours of the morning.

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Rockstar Games have released the sixth instalment of the "Grand Theft Auto" series, one of the world's best-known video game franchises. Players had waited many years to get their hands on it, and the anticipation was huge.

In a number of countries, the launch turned into an event in its own right. Many fans stayed up until midnight to start playing the moment the new version went live, while absences from work and food delivery orders both rose as the game came out, according to Spanish newspaper Sport.

Footballers weren't immune. Plenty of them play video games on team trips or after training, but match schedules and the need for rest put limits on the habit.

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At Manchester United, Cameroonian-French striker Bryan Mbeumo has found himself in the firing line from some supporters. The way he showed off his excitement for the new game caught the eye and raised questions about his timing.

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Mbeumo posted a picture of the "GTA 6" loading screen at midnight on his social media accounts, a sign he'd started playing the moment it was released. His caption was brief: "Historic".

He'd already revealed in an earlier interview that he had pre-ordered the game and was counting down to its release: "Right now I'm just waiting, this game will make me stay at home every day... after training".

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Some United fans weren't impressed. They criticised the timing of the post, pointing out how important it is for footballers to get enough rest before sporting commitments, according to Thestandard.

One fan wrote: "So we're in the relegation zone, we've got a must-win game against our biggest rivals at the weekend, the new manager has just arrived from America, and bloody Mbeumo is up past midnight playing GTA 6".

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Another was more sarcastic: "Spending a whole night on GTA before his first training session with a new manager is definitely the (right) choice".

A further comment simply read: "You've got training tomorrow, go to sleep", while a third fan added: "We're 18th and we play Liverpool in the next match".

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The release coincided with the start of Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino's training sessions at Manchester United. He has taken charge of a side sitting second from bottom and desperate to climb out of the relegation places. His first match comes this evening, Sunday, against Liverpool in an eagerly awaited showdown at Anfield.

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