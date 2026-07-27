Leo Sauer looks set to become a new attacking signing, a player who once handed a DFB jewel a horror debut, which in turn also had consequences for Joshua Kimmich.

Almost a year ago, Julian Nagelsmann began his big mission, to put his words after the bitter Euros exit the previous summer into action and win the World Cup. As is well known, it ended in resounding failure, and there were already ominous signs at the start of qualification: in the opener, on 4 September 2025, Slovakia beat Germany 2-0 in a defeat of historic proportions.

That was the DFB's first away defeat in a World Cup qualifier in the association's 117-year history, and several players failed to turn up. While established figures such as Antonio Rüdiger and Leon Goretzka were hugely disappointing, Nnamdi Collins in particular endured an evening to forget. Although he may never forget that night in Bratislava. The now 22-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt player looked hopelessly out of his depth at right-back, allowed one chance after another down his side and was also heavily involved in the 1-0, of all things in his first game for the senior national team.

By half-time, Nagelsmann had no choice. He hooked Collins at the break after a display that brought heavy criticism in the press. Since that horror debut, the natural centre-back has still not won another international cap, while a right-back debate that had almost become a tradition in Germany flared up again.

That led to a clear consequence: after an experiment with a back five in the second qualifier against Northern Ireland, Nagelsmann reversed his decision to use Kimmich in the centre and sent him back to the right side of defence. There was no way back. Even after the embarrassing World Cup exit, that move was still held against the national coach.

Collins was not the only one who set events in motion. His highly impressive direct opponent played a huge part too: Leo Sauer. The young left winger from Feyenoord Rotterdam did not register a direct goal involvement, but he gave the overmatched debutant problems that were almost impossible to solve in virtually every minute of the first half. He came out on top in almost every situation and went close several times to getting himself on the scoresheet. His enormous pace, dribbling ability and one-on-one strength should soon light up the Bundesliga too.

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Leo Sauer: VfB Stuttgart likely beat Hoffenheim and Benfica to him

Now Bild and Sky are reporting in unison that VfB Stuttgart, who have been fairly restrained in the transfer market so far, Dzenan Pejcinovic is also still expected to arrive, are on the verge of signing the now 20-year-old. Depending on the report, the fee is said to be between €12.5m and €15m plus bonuses in the single-digit millions, which would flow from the Neckar to the Dutch port city.

For the Swabians, that signing would certainly count as a statement. In the race for Sauer, who at 1.84 metres also brings a certain physicality, the 2025 cup winners are said to have beaten, among others, TSG Hoffenheim and Benfica.

According to information from Sky, Sauer's overall package particularly impressed coach Sebastian Hoeneß, which also means the current left side of VfB's attack should be on alert. On the left flank last season, Chris Führich and Jamie Leweling in particular, as well as Bilal El Khannouss in part, were first choice.

Bilal El Khannouss, however, could reportedly leave VfB again if a suitable offer arrives, even though the Moroccan was only signed permanently a few months ago. At the World Cup, however, the versatile attacking player put himself in the shop window for a move to a top club and is allegedly toying with a rapid departure.

VfB Stuttgart warned: Leo Sauer is coming back from a serious injury

Last season, Sauer had been regarded as an undisputed starter in Rotterdam before he first suffered a serious thigh injury at the start of the year and shortly afterwards a partial muscle tear, meaning he has played only two competitive matches since mid-February. Before his enforced break, Sauer, who is now back in rehabilitation training, had posted a respectable return of six goal involvements in 26 appearances for Feyenoord in the Eredivisie and Europa League. In the direct meeting with VfB in the group stage at the start of November, he came on only late.

For Sauer, the move to Stuttgart is a chance to take the next steps in his development. The competition will be stronger and so will the opponents. That includes Collins, who will presumably be eager for revenge should the pair meet on the pitch when Frankfurt face Stuttgart.

IMAGO

VfB Stuttgart: Pre-season friendly results so far

Date / time Friendly 19 July TSG Balingen 0:7 VfB Stuttgart 25 July / 3pm FSV Hollenbach 0:5 VfB Stuttgart 29 July / 7pm Kickers Offenbach vs. VfB Stuttgart 1 August / 3pm VfB Stuttgart vs. FC Paris 8 August / 5pm VfB Stuttgart vs. FC Everton







