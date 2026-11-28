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Naby Keita is going through a difficult time. The former Liverpool star is taking a break from football for mental health reasons.

"Right now, he doesn't feel ready to help the team. That's why he asked the club for some time off to get himself into a better place mentally. The club agreed. We should be working together again from January," explained Balas Borbely, Keita's coach at Ferencvaros Budapest.

This isn't Keita's only recent setback. "He had a difficult season last year. He was often injured and didn't have a particularly good relationship with his previous coach, Robbie Keane. I tried to get him back to his best. We partly managed that, and he has played a few games this season," Borbely added.

Since leaving Liverpool in 2023, Keita has struggled to recapture his old form consistently. His spell at Werder Bremen proved particularly disappointing on the pitch. He made just five Bundesliga appearances before his time at Bremen ended early. The club suspended and fined him after he refused to travel to the away Bundesliga match against Bayer Leverkusen.

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Keita joined Ferencvaros Budapest on loan in early 2025 before the Hungarian club signed him permanently in the summer of 2026. The midfielder has made nine competitive appearances so far this season and contributed two assists.