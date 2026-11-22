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Florian Wirtz scored an acrobatic early goal for Liverpool against fierce rivals Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

"He does that sensationally," said Sky pundit Dietmar Hamann of the Germany international’s goal in the 13th minute . Rio Ngumoha dribbled down the left and crossed into the middle, where Wirtz acrobatically sent the ball under the bar from five metres out.

The ball arrived slightly behind the Germany star, making the finish even harder. Wirtz swivelled and struck it out of the air with his left foot, leaving United goalkeeper Senne Lammes watching in amazement.

Former Bayern star de Ligt endures horror comeback for United

The 23-year-old’s feat capped a frantic opening spell that delighted the fans at Anfield but proved a nightmare for the visitors and their new manager Mauricio Pochettino. Former Bayern defender Matthijs de Ligt was at the heart of it, making his Premier League comeback after a lengthy injury absence and, more recently, two Champions League appearances.

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Pochettino, who recently left his job as USA national-team manager and took over at Old Trafford from the sacked Michael Carrick , surprisingly put de Ligt straight into the starting line-up for his first match on the touchline. By the eighth minute, the Dutchman had played an unfortunate part in the sending-off of Leny Yoro, his partner in the centre of United’s defence.

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De Ligt misjudged a long ball and let Liverpool striker Alexander Isak run through, wrongly assuming goalkeeper Lammens would deal with it. Lammens was nowhere to be seen. Isak bore down on the United goal, forcing Yoro to intervene and bring him down. Referee Samuel Barrott ruled it a professional foul and showed Yoro an early red card.

"What is Matthijs de Ligt doing?" asked a stunned Sky commentator Florian Schmidt-Sommerfeld. United were already struggling, and a defeat at Liverpool would send them second-bottom. Former Leipzig player Dominik Szoboszlai then struck the resulting free-kick from 17 metres into the net in fine style to put the Reds ahead in the 10th minute.

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Wirtz added another shortly afterwards, having returned to league action full of confidence after his recent strong performances for Germany during the international break. The playmaker continued his upturn in club form: Wirtz now has seven direct goal involvements in his last eight competitive matches for Liverpool, with three goals and four assists.