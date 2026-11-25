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Coleen Rooney, the wife of Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney, has admitted she is nervous about what her husband might reveal next after he opened up about the couple's bathroom arrangements in their old home.

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The 41-year-old former footballer is a contestant on the current series of ITV's "I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!".

Chatting to his campmates, he revealed that he and Coleen had replaced the bidet in their former home with a second toilet.

Rooney said: "It was like we weren't using the bidet anyway. So we put in two toilets, so Coleen and I could sit next to each other while we went to the toilet."

He added: "The only thing I won't do is wipe myself in front of her, so she has to finish up and leave."

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Coleen has now admitted she felt nervous after Wayne's public confession, and about what he might say next.

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On "I'm a Celebrity: Unpacked", presenters Sam Thompson and Kemi Rodgers asked her how she felt about her husband revealing the couple's toilet habits on national television.

She said: "It wasn't even about the toilet thing. It was about what's going to come out of his mouth next if he's saying that now."

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She continued: "It was in our old house, so obviously it was a long time ago. The builders asked us: do you want two toilets, or a toilet and a bidet? And we said: well, we'll just have two toilets because we won't use the bidet. It wasn't a routine thing. It only happened when it was needed."

The show then put a picture of the set-up on screen, with a roll of toilet paper sitting between the two toilets.

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Laughing, she said: "We passed it to each other."

Once the episode had aired, Coleen shared pictures of the toilets on Instagram. One showed her standing between them as she did her make-up in front of the mirror, with the caption "2018".

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Another showed the two toilets side by side, captioned: "Oh my God, our old house. The Thrones family home."

Rooney contemplated suicide

Around a week ago, Wayne Rooney, the Manchester United and England legend, revealed he had gone through a severe mental health struggle during his playing career, contemplating suicide while also battling alcohol addiction. That period, he said, drove him into isolation and away from those around him.

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The 41-year-old spoke openly about it during an appearance on the podcast "The Midpoint with Gaby Logan". He recalled a difficult spell after the birth of his son Kai, when he couldn't cope with the problems he was facing away from the football pitch.

The former Manchester United star said he knew he was going through an extremely tough time but didn't want his son to see him in that state. So he isolated himself and withdrew from others, until thoughts of suicide began to creep in.

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Rooney said: "Looking back, I can say I was selfish, but I knew I was going through a really tough time. At that point, I didn't want Kai to see me like that, so I isolated myself as well."

He continued: "I even started to think about suicide. I didn't want to see anyone or meet anybody in the street, and I didn't want to go into shops. I still felt comfortable on the football pitch, but I was struggling with a lot of problems in everything else."