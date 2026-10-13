On 19 August, Barcelona planned to present Joao Cancelo as a new signing again. The Portugal international walked through Camp Nou before the Trofeo Joan Gamper in full kit, wearing a shirt bearing the number '2'. He was eager to join World Cup winner Rodri, who had signed shortly before, for a presentation to the fans.

But it never happened that evening, on the sidelines of the 2-1 win against Al-Ahly. Just before Cancelo was due to step onto the pitch, someone called him back. A video showed the defender gesticulating wildly in the corridors, throwing his arms into the air before marching back to the dressing room. Later, he took a seat in the stands wearing his own clothes.

Barcelona's officials had tried until the last moment to complete Cancelo's transfer in time. They had not finished the paperwork or cleared several bureaucratic hurdles. Cancelo had to wait until the following day before the Spanish champions officially announced him as a new signing.

Paperwork had held up a Cancelo transfer before. In mid-January, something had gone wrong when Barca tried to bring him back on a six-month loan from his then club, Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia. The Blaugrana confirmed the move on their social media channels before taking the announcements back offline shortly afterwards. The club admitted to As that they had announced Cancelo's signing prematurely, "without clarifying all the important details of the transfer."

As in the summer, January's hold-up soon ended. Cancelo officially joined head coach Hansi Flick's squad shortly afterwards, for his third spell at Barca. The club had also brought him to Catalonia on loan from Manchester City in the 2023/24 season. This time, though, the arrangement is intended to be permanent.

How long is Joao Cancelo under contract at Barcelona?

Cancelo and his powerful agent Jorge Mendes are said to have pressured Al-Hilal into terminating his contract with the top Saudi Pro League club. Cancelo also skipped the training camp and reportedly told Barca sporting director Deco "that I will either come to Barcelona or not play for a year. I have always identified with this club." He joined on a free transfer and signed a contract until 2029.

His two most important guiding principles, faith and resilience, helped him gain long-term clarity about his future. Cancelo has had them tattooed on the back of his neck in English, "Faith" and "Resilience", alongside a cross.

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Already familiar with Barcelona, Cancelo needed practically no time to settle in. The defending champions have made a flying start to the new LaLiga season, with Lamine Yamal's genius, Raphinha's finishing, the pace of new signings Karim Adeyemi and Anthony Gordon, and Rodri's assurance on the ball in the centre all earning praise. Cancelo has played his part in the Blaugrana's extraordinary performances too.

The 32-year-old has played in seven of eight competitive matches and started three of the last four. He has also registered three goal contributions. Flick has used Cancelo at right-back, on the left side of defence and as a right winger this season. That versatility is nothing new, but his touch, vision and intelligent runs fit neatly into the team's play. Flick has praised the "fantastic technique" and "great passion" Cancelo brings to Barca.

Joao Cancelo scores a series of stunning goals

During the extra-long international break, Cancelo scored for Portugal against both Denmark (4-2) and Norway (2-1). He now has three goals in competitive matches this season, each one a stunner. The first came for Barca in their 7-2 win over Racing Santander in mid-September, when he struck from range under the bar. His 128.5 km/h shot won LaLiga's goal of the month award.

Against Denmark, Cancelo met a fine pass inside the penalty area and chipped the onrushing goalkeeper Mads Hermansen. A few days later, against Norway, he let a bouncing ball roll onto his right boot from 17 metres and thrashed it into the top corner. The former Benfica player even received a standing ovation from the spectators at Porto's Estadio do Dragao. He is brimming with confidence.

Bayern Munich saw this version of Cancelo only in flashes. At the end of January 2023, they signed him on loan from Manchester City in a move that surprised many. What initially looked like a transfer coup became a decent loan spell, no more and no less. His performances during Bayern's turbulent second half of the season under Julian Nagelsmann and his successor Thomas Tuchel never reached the very top bracket, although one goal and seven assists in 24 appearances were respectable.

At least his spell ended with a league title win on the final matchday, after a long-distance duel with Borussia Dortmund. Bayern soon made clear they would not exercise their €70 million purchase option. The fee was steep, but the club's bosses made no attempt to negotiate it down. Reports suggested not everyone at Bayern was convinced by Cancelo. According to Bild, some also had doubts about his temperament, which sometimes showed in unpredictable behaviour (Pep Guardiola could probably confirm that). Cancelo briefly returned to Manchester, and the German record champions marked his departure with a perfunctory two-sentence post on X.

Why did Bayern Munich not sign Joao Cancelo permanently?

Tuchel explained later that summer that Cancelo's departure had been for "no footballing reasons", "because he is a fantastic footballer". Bayern, however, felt well stocked at full-back after signing Raphael Guerreiro on a free transfer. Alphonso Davies had recovered from a lengthy absence, while talented academy product Josip Stanisic was also available. "So it was a question of position and finances," Tuchel said.

Cancelo later said Germany had been "harder than expected", because: "I thought the Bundesliga was easier than it was, and that Bayern dominated much more, especially because they had won ten titles in a row." He remembered Bayern fondly: "It was a club that gave me a lot in the six months I was there. I worked with great players, and the club is spectacular."

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Munich remains a short chapter in Cancelo's well-travelled career. As well as the clubs already mentioned, he has played for Valencia, Juventus and Inter Milan. He became the first professional ever to win a league title in four of Europe's five top leagues.

Rarely, though, has Cancelo played as well as he is now. Flick gave him a breather for last weekend's 3-0 win against Getafe after four long appearances for Portugal, but frustration is no longer an issue. Barcelona face a demanding run: after Tuesday evening's Champions League trip to Galatasaray, Cancelo and his team-mates will take on Real Betis, PSG, Real Madrid, Deportivo Alaves, Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid over the next almost four weeks.

Joao Cancelo's performance statistics: