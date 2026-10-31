Sami Trabelsi, the former coach of the Tunisia national team, has dropped a bombshell about how far one official of the local Football Association meddled in the affairs of the Eagles of Carthage. The interference, he revealed, went beyond player selections or technical decisions. It stretched into the national team's camp, right down to deciding who stood in the front rows during prayer.

Speaking today, Saturday, to Tunisia's Mosaique FM radio, Trabelsi laid part of the blame for Tunisia's failure at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco on that official meddling. The repeated interventions, he said, poisoned the working atmosphere within the squad and piled pressure on the technical staff.

The former coach took his listeners back to the weeks before the continental tournament. Tensions rose after Tunisia crashed out of the first round of the Arab Cup, held in Qatar in November 2025, and the official's interference only deepened the crisis. It grew so bad that he considered resigning and heading home before a ball had even been kicked at the Africa Cup of Nations.

These interventions went well past offering an opinion on selections, Trabelsi said. They reached the point of trying to force particular names into the squad. "There was someone who opposed calling up Naim Sliti, and wanted to impose on me the call-up of a player from the Tunisian league. All of this was done by an official in the Tunisian Football Association, he is the one who determines everything," he added.

Player selection was only the start. The same official, Trabelsi claimed, poked his nose into other matters surrounding the team. He even dictated when players received treatment, and decided who stood in the front rows during prayer, a sign of just how far his influence reached inside the Eagles of Carthage's camp.

For all his sharp words, Trabelsi did not duck his own share of the blame. He admitted the team fell short of expectations and failed to deliver positive results under his watch, and he apologised to the Tunisian fans for not reaching the targets he had set.

The Tunisian Association sacked Trabelsi after the failure at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Sabri Lamouchi stepped in as his successor, only to leave after a single official match at the 2026 World Cup, with criticism raining down on the team's run and results.

Moine Chaabani now leads the Tunisia national team. He has overseen two matches in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, both ending in draws against Uganda and Botswana.