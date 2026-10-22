Stung by last year's disappointment in Paris, Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is flying solo to London. He will travel by private jet, away from the official Blaugrana delegation, with only his family and friends for company, hoping to walk off the London Palladium stage with the award for the world's best player.

"Mundo Deportivo" revealed that Yamal has already booked the jet, due to take off on Monday morning bound for the English capital. His inner circle travels with him: family, friends and his agency team, the people he plans to celebrate with should he be crowned.

The ceremony takes place at the famous London Palladium theatre in the West End. There, "France Football" magazine will hand out its award for the seventieth time in its history, and the third year running in partnership with UEFA.

Yamal had planned a big party in Paris last year too. Instead he flew home on the night of the ceremony at the Châtelet theatre, beaten to the prize by France's Ousmane Dembélé. He fancies his chances far more this time, and he'll spare nothing to mark the occasion.

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Two delegations in London

Travelling independently won't leave Yamal short of company. A huge official delegation from Barcelona, led by president Joan Laporta, will also be in town.

That Catalan contingent is packed with candidates across the various Ballon d'Or awards, proof of Barça's dominance this season. In the men's category, both Pau Cubarsí and Rodri, best player at the last World Cup, are in contention.

European champions fill out the women's category: Cata Coll, Esmee Brugts, Patri Guijarro, Caroline Graham Hansen, Claudia Pina and Ewa Pajor. Alexia Putellas, now starring for London City Lionesses, is the favourite to be crowned.

Everyone is betting on Lamine

Beyond the main prize, Yamal remains the leading candidate to win the Kopa for best young talent for the third year running, ahead of team-mate Cubarsí, as "Mundo Deportivo" confirmed.

Vicky López looks closest to the same award in the women's category, ahead of Clara Serrajordi.

Joan García and Cata Coll are both up for the best goalkeeper award. Pere Romeu is the favourite for best women's football coach, a category in which Barcelona will also claim the prize for the world's best women's club.



