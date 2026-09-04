The 71-year-old expects Sane's name to be missing from new national coach Jürgen Klopp's squad list when he names his first Germany squad for the upcoming Nations League matches on 17 September.

Speaking to Sport1, Neururer said: "Kloppo will go by the principle of performance. I love this player, this type of player. He could play on the same level as Messi. But when was the last time he showed that?"

Sane has had enough time and enough chances, he insisted. "I do not believe that he is capable of delivering performances consistently at Galatasaray to the extent that Jürgen Klopp will turn to him. Unfortunately, his time has run out and I do not believe he will come back," said Neururer.

That prediction carries extra weight right now. At the Turkish champions, Sane has lost his regular place on the right wing, and this is also said to have led to unrest in recent days.

Since making his debut in autumn 2015, Sane's Germany career has been a rollercoaster. The 30-year-old has won 80 caps and scored 18 goals. Under Klopp's predecessor Julian Nagelsmann, Sane was left out at times before the former coach brought him back and made him a regular starter at the botched World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. Like many other German players, however, Sane disappointed at the finals, which ended in an embarrassing exit in the round of 32 against Paraguay.

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Peter Neururer sees a DFB future for Leon Goretzka

While Neururer has doubts over Sane, he does believe his former Bayern team-mate Leon Goretzka can carry on with Germany. The 31-year-old barely featured at the World Cup and later made headlines because of his alleged isolation from the team and ducking responsibility in the penalty shootout against Paraguay.

Neururer is also backing the central midfielder to shine after his free transfer to Aston Villa in the Premier League. At Bayern, Goretzka ultimately "only played sporadically", but: "I am convinced that if Leon stays healthy, he will produce his performances at Aston Villa. That level he can produce should be enough for him to come back again (into the national team; editor's note)."