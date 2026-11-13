Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Germany coach Jürgen Klopp has revealed he picked his line-up for the away Nations League match in Serbia in response to the opposition's starting XI.

In Belgrade, Klopp sprang a surprise by starting Jonathan Tah and Malick Thiaw in central defence instead of Borussia Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck, a left-footer who had been a regular in the back four under Klopp's predecessor Julian Nagelsmann. Klopp explained his decision: "We're expecting the very long ball," he told RTL.

He added: "Now they're also bringing in Milinkovic-Savic, the goalkeeper, who could kick the ball out of the stadium here, too." Serbia coach Veljko Paunovic had picked the Napoli goalkeeper over Bournemouth's Djordje Petrovic. In December 2025, Milinkovic-Savic drew attention for the power of his shooting when he took a penalty himself in the shoot-out against Cagliari in the Coppa Italia last 16, driving the ball into the net at 130 km/h.

"The small advantage Tah and Thiaw have is in competing for the first ball," Klopp said on Friday. He expected plenty of long balls from the Serbian defence or their goalkeeper and had initially left Schlotterbeck out in response. "It was a close decision," Klopp said.

Advertisement Advertisement

Schlotterbeck has made 30 appearances for Germany so far, scoring 1 goal. At the World Cup last summer, he suffered a medial ligament tear in his ankle in the second group match against Ivory Coast. Another ankle injury most recently kept him out of the Nations League matches against Serbia and Greece.