Newcastle United boss Matthias Jaissle has landed his first Premier League crisis after just three rounds.

The German oversaw a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth last Saturday at St James' Park in the third round, Newcastle's second stalemate in three matches.

His troubles ran deeper than the scoreline. Jaissle became the first manager to pick up a yellow card this Premier League season, punished for repeatedly straying from his technical area.

It came in the 70th minute, when referee Rob Jones booked him for leaving the technical area despite several warnings from the fourth official.

Jaissle made his frustration plain during the match, and he went further in fresh comments reported by Sky Sports network, arguing that other managers do exactly the same without any punishment.

"I was very clear about my frustration, and I also made that clear in many aspects," the German said.

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He added: "From my point of view, if you are 20 centimetres outside your area (the technical area) and you are encouraging and supporting your team in a positive and enthusiastic way, I don't think that warrants a yellow card, especially compared to looking at some of my colleagues."

Asked by a journalist whether he sees other managers get away with the same behaviour, he laughed and replied: "You can say that."

Jaissle took charge of Newcastle at the start of this season after three years in the Saudi league with Al-Ahli. He has one win from his opening three rounds, against Tottenham, alongside those two draws with Liverpool and Bournemouth.

The Magpies have also progressed through the second and third rounds of the English League Cup under him, beating West Bromwich 3-2 before edging Millwall by a single goal.