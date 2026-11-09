"He chose Al-Ahly over Messi's club": Ghazl El-Mahalla president drops a bombshell about the Mahmoud Salah deal

Walid Khalil, chairman of Ghazl El Mahalla's football company, has dropped a surprise about Mahmoud Salah, the former club player who joined Al Ahly in the last summer transfer window.

Khalil told Modern channel: "Mahmoud Salah is one of the club's own and a graduate of Ghazl El Mahalla's youth sector, and there is more than one player following in his footsteps."

"Zamalek asked to sign Mahmoud Salah, at the time when the former sporting director John Edward was present, but due to the circumstances of the transfer ban the negotiations were not completed," he added.

He went on: "Salah also received an offer from one of the Spanish clubs owned by the Argentine Lionel Messi (Eldense), which plays in the second division, and I held a video meeting with them, and everything was agreed, but the player himself received temptations from Al Ahly."

Khalil concluded: "Mahmoud expressed his desire to move to Al Ahly, despite our attempts to convince him that going professional in Spain was better, but in the end the player's wish settled his move to Al Ahly."

Lionel Messi acquired CD Eldense, who compete in the Spanish second division, last month.

The 18-year-old featured 28 times for Ghazl El Mahalla last season, scoring 4 goals and providing 3 assists.

Salah is now with the youth team under Wael Riad, who are preparing to compete in the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations next February in Ghana.

He was named best player at the North Africa Under-20 Youth Championship held in Ismailia in October 2026.

Previous reports stated that Mahmoud Salah joined Al Ahly on a five-year deal worth 35 million pounds split into two instalments, plus 10 million pounds in add-ons, along with a 25% share of the player's future resale.