Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia have wrapped up their seventh signing of the summer transfer window, and they've done it in the face of fan opposition.

Saudi newspaper "Okaz" report that Al-Ahli have struck a definitive deal with Ukraine's Shakhtar for their midfielder Artem Bondarenko.

The move will cost "Al-Raqi" 8 million euros, with the Ukrainian putting pen to paper on a three-year contract that carries the option of a fourth season.

At 25, he arrives to fill the gap left by Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessié, who departed Al-Ahli when his contract expired at the end of last season.

Dutch coach Marino Pušić drove the deal, having worked with Bondarenko during their time together at Shakhtar.

None of it has gone down well with supporters. Reports of the signing sparked serious anger among the fanbase, who wanted the club to chase a bigger name.

Bondarenko becomes the seventh addition of Al-Ahli's summer, following Portugal's Francisco Trincão, Armenia's Eduard Spertsyan, Gambia's Aboubakar Sidi Kanté, Nayef Masoud, Mishal Al-Mutairi and Abdullah Radif.