A Spanish refereeing expert has had his say on the flashpoints from Sunday's La Liga meeting between Real Madrid and Sevilla.

Refereeing controversy dominated the afternoon, but one problem was obvious to everyone: the television coverage was poor, and clear replays of the contentious moments simply weren't there.

Iturralde Gonzalez, who analyses refereeing for the newspaper "AS" and the radio station "Cadena SER", took aim at the lack of usable footage of the 22nd-minute incident in which Sevilla's players demanded a red card for Arda Guler.

He said: "I see him stretch out his arm, but you can't see it make contact with his face because the images are so poor. It is a shame: if we are the best league in the world, the quality of the replays should not be like this."

Other incidents told the same story. In the build-up to Mbappe's goal in the 37th minute, Real Madrid's second, Sevilla insisted Konate had fouled Ruben Vargas at the start of the move.

Again, no clear replay. Iturralde was unimpressed, saying: "It is a foul in midfield. If it was a foul, it would have been a red card, because Vargas was through on goal."

His anger grew: "But this cannot keep happening, footage this bad in a five-star stadium equipped with 32 cameras. This is not worthy of the best league in the world."

He asked: "Are these the images they are going to show in the World Cup final that we want in 2030?"

Spain are up against Morocco for the right to stage the 2030 World Cup final, a tournament Portugal are also co-hosting.

Did Endrick deserve a penalty?

Nine minutes into the second half, Endrick went down in the box claiming an opponent had caught him, specifically that Castrin had struck him in the face.

Replays picked up two instances of contact, both slight. Iturralde waved it away: "It's football, nothing."

By the 61st minute, referee Busquets Ferrer had pointed to the spot, with Castrin fouling Mbappe.

The referee spotted it first time, and the video assistant referee (VAR) left his decision alone.

Iturralde backed Busquets, saying: "He ran from behind and caught him on the leg. In rugby this is called tackling the French."