Hazzuwan Halim earns first cap for Singapore against Jordan

Hazzuwan Halim earned another milestone in his career when he was given his first cap by Tatsuma Yoshida, coming on as a substitute in the Lions' 0-0 draw against Jordan last Saturday.

While Balestier Khalsa finished in the last place in this season's SPL, Hazzuwan was in fine form as he once again proved he was the Tigers' talisman - scoring ten goals in 18 matches.