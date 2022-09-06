'Hazard is very happy!' - Ancelotti hopes Real Madrid forward turned corner with Celtic performance

Carlo Ancelotti has lavished praise on Eden Hazard following his performance in Real Madrid's 3-0 win over Celtic on Tuesday.

Hazard replaced injured Benzema in first half

Capped off performance with a goal

Ancelotti hoping Hazard can rediscover his best

WHAT HAPPENED? Hazard came off the bench to score in his side's win over Celtic on Tuesday night, as Real Madrid got their Champions League group stage campaign off to the perfect start.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I thought it was Hazard's moment when I brought him on, and he proved me right. He's very happy, I hope he continues like that," Ancelotti told reporters at full time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hazard has endured a torrid time since sealing his dream move to Real Madrid back in 2019, managing just 69 appearances in all competitions due to poor form and injuries. His goal at Celtic Park was only his seventh in all competitions for the Blancos.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Hazard had big boots to fill after coming on, as he replaced Real Madrid talisman Karim Benzema. The Frenchman was forced off inside half an hour clutching his knee, though Ancelotti calmed fears that it was a serious problem at full-time.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAZARD? With Benzema possibly sidelined, Hazard will be hoping to be handed a start when Real Madrid return to La Liga action against Mallorca on Sunday.