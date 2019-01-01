Hazard brothers pull out of Belgium squad ahead of Euro 2020 qualifiers

Having both missed club action with respective thigh and rib injuries, the brothers will sit out of the games against San Marino and Scotland

Eden Hazard will not feature in 's upcoming qualifiers as expected, with brother Thorgan also absent this week.

The elder Hazard is yet to make his competitive debut for following a €100 million (£88m/$112m) move from , having sustained a thigh injury on the eve of the new season.

Despite missing the first few weeks of the campaign, the 28-year-old was still named in Belgium's squad for the first international break of the season, although head coach Roberto Martinez insisted he would “not take any risks" and that a decision on his role would be made early this week.

Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane subsequently announced Hazard would not be fit to feature for his country against San Marino and , telling reporters last week: "He can travel with the Belgium squad, he can be seen by the Belgian team doctor, but he's not fit to play right now.

"We know that, he knows that and hopefully for the benefit of Belgium and everyone involved, he rests."

So it has proven, as Hazard was kept out of Madrid's 2-2 draw with at the weekend and his departure from the the Red Devils camp was announced on Tuesday, with star Thorgan following him.

Thorgan’s departure similarly does not come as a surprise after being substituted late in his second appearance for Dortmund against Koln, having joined this summer.

A rib injury was set to rule the former man out for "several weeks" just days before he was called up by Martinez.

Belgium, who are top of their Euro 2020 qualifying group with four wins from four, visit minnows San Marino on Friday and then go to Hampden Park to play Scotland next Monday.

They had already lost back-up goalkeeper Koen Casteels to injury, with Hendrik Van Crombrugge called up in his place.