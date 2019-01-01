Hassan Oktay warns Gor Mahia to move fast and tie down striker Jacques Tuyisenge

The DRC Congo giants have made a second attempt to sign the Rwandan star after their initial bid was turned down in January

coach Hassan Oktay has admitted that the club is on the verge of losing lead striker Jacques Tuyisenge.

Goal reported on Monday that AS Vita Club has renewed their interest to sign the Rwandan striker after their initial bid was knocked down in January.

The DR Congo giants have already approached Gor Mahia for the services of the striker, who scored the winning goal, as K’Ogalo reached the last eight of the Caf Confederation Cup.

Oktay has urged Gor Mahia to speak to the player and tie him down to a long term contract or else they will lose their ‘best player.’

“I know several clubs are fighting to sign Tuyisenge, it is not a secret anymore, even teams from Europe have approached Gor Mahia for his services,” Oktay revealed to Goal in an interview.

“I want to plead to the office to tie him down to a new contract because the offers he is receiving from Europe and Africa are very enticing and he could move. He is a professional player, a very decent player, one of the best strikers in and I would like to work with him for longer at Gor Mahia.”

Tuyisenge moved to the Kenyan champions in February 2016 after captaining Rwanda national team Amavubi to quarter-finals of the 4th African Nations Championship (Chan) finals, which was staged in Rwanda.